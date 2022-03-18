UCD fight back to earn draw against Bohemians

UCD 1

BOHEMIANS 1

Ronan Macnamara reports from the UCD Bowl

UCD’S FIRST HOME goal of the season saw them claim a deserved 1-1 draw with Bohemians in an enthralling game at the UCD Bowl.

Sam Todd’s header midway through the second half cancelled out Promise Omochere’s early opener as the Belfield side remain unbeaten at home while Bohs are four league games without a win, having dropped six points from winning positions.

A capacity crowd packed out a sun-kissed Bowl and they didn’t have to wait long for the deadlock to be broken. Omochere turned the ball home in the sixth minute after a mix up in the home defence saw Lorcan Healy fumble the ball.

After a particularly turgid performance against Shelbourne on Monday, Keith Long’s charges looked refreshed and threatened through Omochere, Stephen Mallon and Dawson Devoy – who often broke from his six position to become the closest man to Omochere in attack.

The Ireland U21 international struck the butt of the post after a long-range effort left Healy rooted to the spot before Mallon forced him into a comfortable save after combining with Devoy.

UCD weren’t without their moments in what was an entertaining first half. Colm Whelan should have levelled matters in the 15th minute but failed to find the target despite three bites of the cherry.

Liam Kerrigan was the bright spark and went close after a mazing run left Max Murphy and Ciaran Kelly chasing his long shadow before James Talbot came out to narrow the angle. Moments later he got in behind and flashed a shot wide of the near post.

A lacklustre Bohs side – searching for their first away win – returned for the second period and Kerrigan warmed the palms of Talbot before the stopper denied Whelan again after he pounced on a Kelly mistake.

At the other end, Todd was alert to keep the Students in the game when he nodded Mallon’s header off the line after he was teed up by Kris Twardek. Ten minutes later the centre back was rewarded with the equalising goal after he rose highest to head Kerrigan’s corner home.

The final stages were pulsating with Omochere heading Jordan Flores’ free kick over the bar from point blank range with four minutes remaining before Whelan was denied a superb individual goal by Talbot.

UCD: Lorcan Healy, Evan Osam, Jack Keaney, Liam Kerrigan, Colm Whelan, Dylan Duffy (Lennon), Alex Dunne, Donal Higgins (Caffrey), Sean Brennan (Verdon), Sam Todd, Eric Yoro.

Bohemians: James Talbot, Ciaran Kelly, Stephen Mallon (Cassidy), Ali Coote (Burt), Dawson Devoy (Doherty), Max Murphy, Grant Horton, Sam Packham (Wilson), Promise Omochere, Jordan Flores, Kris Twardek