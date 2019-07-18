Bohs fined for playing suspended Mandroiu against UCD

Mandroiu in action against UCD on Monday night.

Mandroiu in action against UCD on Monday night.

BOHEMIANS HAVE BEEN sanctioned by the Football Association of Ireland [FAI] for fielding an ineligible player during last Monday’s Premier Division defeat to UCD in Belfield.

Midfielder Danny Mandroiu was due to serve a suspension but instead played the full 90 minutes, as Keith Long’s side suffered a 1-0 loss to the home side at the Bowl.

In accordance with FAI rules, UCD have been awarded a 3-0 win, while Bohs have been fined for the indiscretion.

“UCD AFC have been awarded a 3-0 victory over Bohemians after it was found that Bohemians fielded an ineligible player in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture,” a statement read.

“The fixture, which took place on Monday, July 15, saw UCD claim a 1-0 victory thanks to Yoyo Mahdy’s goal.

“However, an FAI Disciplinary Committee has found that Bohemians played an ineligible player, Daniel Mandroiu, who was due to serve a suspension in the fixture.

“In accordance with the FAI rules, UCD have been awarded a 3-0 victory and a fine has been imposed on Bohemians.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!