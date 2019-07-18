This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bohs fined for playing suspended Mandroiu against UCD

Keith Long’s side lost the game and the scoreline has also been changed to a 3-0 home win.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 18 Jul 2019, 3:31 PM
1 hour ago 1,082 Views 1 Comment
Mandroiu in action against UCD on Monday night.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Mandroiu in action against UCD on Monday night.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

BOHEMIANS HAVE BEEN sanctioned by the Football Association of Ireland [FAI] for fielding an ineligible player during last Monday’s Premier Division defeat to UCD in Belfield.

Midfielder Danny Mandroiu was due to serve a suspension but instead played the full 90 minutes, as Keith Long’s side suffered a 1-0 loss to the home side at the Bowl. 

In accordance with FAI rules, UCD have been awarded a 3-0 win, while Bohs have been fined for the indiscretion.

“UCD AFC have been awarded a 3-0 victory over Bohemians after it was found that Bohemians fielded an ineligible player in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture,” a statement read.

“The fixture, which took place on Monday, July 15, saw UCD claim a 1-0 victory thanks to Yoyo Mahdy’s goal.

“However, an FAI Disciplinary Committee has found that Bohemians played an ineligible player, Daniel Mandroiu, who was due to serve a suspension in the fixture.

“In accordance with the FAI rules, UCD have been awarded a 3-0 victory and a fine has been imposed on Bohemians.”

