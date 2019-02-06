Laois ace O'Carroll posts 1-8 in UCD's Sigerson quarter-final defeat of city rivals DCU

UCD 2-16

DCU 1-9

Kevin O’Brien reports from Belfield

UCD SET-UP a Sigerson Cup semi-final showdown with old nemesis St Mary’s after they pulled off another double-digit victory in the competition tonight.

Cian O'Connor celebrates scoring a goal. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

St Mary’s pulled off a famous shock win over the Belfield college in the 2017 decider for only the second Sigerson title in their history.

UCD have three survivors from that defeat two years ago - Stephen Coen, Barry McGinn and Con O’Callaghan – who’ll be keen on revenge in the last four clash on Saturday week.

Once again it was UCD’s accuracy and shot selection that set them apart. They led by two at half-time, but DCU should have been ahead themselves after a wind-assisted first period where they shot seven wides.

John Divilly’s talented attack had a 79% scoring rate in front of the posts on a night where they kicked just three wides amid difficult conditions. Laois forward Evan O’Carroll shot an impressive 1-8 with all but two points arriving from placed balls.

Darren Gavin put in another fine display at midfield for UCD and the Dublin youngster broke forward to clip over four points.

Defensively, the hosts looked sound despite the presence of dangerous forwards Brian Reape and David Garland in the DCU attack.

UCD boss John Divilly. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The reigning champions have conceded just one goal so far in the competition and while Garland dispatched a wonderful effort to the net in the 20th minute, his team rarely threatened Tommy O’Brien’s goals thereafter.

UCD were quickest out of the blocks and an O’Carroll spot-kick put UCD ahead by 1-3 to 0-1 after eight minutes. DCU responded with a pair of Garland frees before his pacey solo run and thunderous finish left them a point behind.

The home lead was 1-8 to 1-6 at the interval after DCU keeper Evan Comerford denied his county team-mate Con O’Callaghan from close-range near the end of the half.

The defending champions added 1-3 six minutes into the second period to stretch eight clear. Cian O’Connor raised the green flag after a good move involving Conor McCarthy and Con O’Callaghan that left the Kilmacud Crokes defender with a simple finish.

Amid a deluge of rain, Reape pulled back a couple of frees for the losing team, but O’Carroll couldn’t miss from placed balls at the far end either.

DCU managed just 0-3 against the wind in a difficult second period. Gavin raced forward and sent over two late scores to seal the UCD progression into the semi-finals.

Scorers for UCD: Evan O’Carroll 1-8 (1-0 pen, 0-6f), Cian O’Connor 1-0, Darren Gavin 0-4, Con O’Callaghan 0-2, Barry McGinn and Conor McCarthy (0-1f) 0-1 each.

Scorers for DCU: David Garland 1-2 (0-2f), Brian Reape 0-4 (0-4f), Michael Bannigan, Thomas Galligan and Matthew Ruane 0-1 each.

UCD

1. Tommy O’Brien (Monaghan)

2. Brian Byrne (Naas, Kildare)

3. Mark Dempsey (Moorefield, Kildare)

4. Martin O’Connor (HWH-Bunclody, Wexford)

5. Liam Silke (Corofin, Galway)

6. Cillian O’Shea (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin)

7. Cian O’Connor (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin)

8. Darren Gavin (Lucan Sarsfields, Dublin)

9. Stephen Coen (Hollymount-Carramore, Mayo)

10. Conor Meyler (Omagh, Tyrone)

12. Peter Healy (St Enda’s, Antrim)

15. Barry McGinn (Doohamlet, Monaghan)

11. Conor McCarthy (Scotstown, Monaghan)

13. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala, Dublin)

14. Evan O’Carroll (Crettyard, Laois)

Subs

23. Brian O Seanachain (Ballydonoghue, Kerry) for Meyler (37)

20. Fiachra O’Sullivan (Laune Rangers, Kerry) for McGinn (41)

18. Darragh Kennedy (Killygarry, Cavan) for Fortune (54)

DCU

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams, Dublin)

2. Conor Morrison (St Eunan’s Letterkenny, Donegal)

3. Brendan McCole (St Naul’s, Donegal)

25. Jack Bambrick (Kildare)

5. Cian McManus (Teemore Chamrocks, Fermanagh)

10. Sheroz Akram (Ballaghadereen, Mayo)

7. Des Reynolds (Sean Connolly’s, Longford)

8. Thomas Galligan (Lacken Celtic, Cavan)

9. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy, Mayo)

12. Luke Towey (St Molaise Gaels, Sligo)

15. Darragh Rooney (Melvin Gaels, Leitrim)

23. Pierce Smith (Cavan)

11. Michael Bannigan (Aughnamullen Sarsfields, Monaghan)

13. David Garland (Donaghmoyne, Monaghan)

14. Brian Reape (Moy Davitts, Mayo)

Subs

34. Jordan Morrissey (Eire Og, Carlow) for Akram (ht)

29. Sean Bugler (Dublin) for Smith (ht)

31. Stephen Smith (Skerries Harps) for Rooney (41).

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: