UCD boost survival hopes with defeat of Drogheda United

UCD PLAYED THEIR hearts out at Belfield on Friday night and their 2-1 defeat of Drogheda very much keeps their hopes of survival in the Premier Division alive for another week at least.

The Bohemians and Finn Harps game at Dalymount Park was being watched every bit as closely as the Belfield game and with Finn Harps only picking up one point at Dalymount, the advantage now swings very much in UCD’s favour.

Their performance against Drogheda certainly merited all three points, as they were the more determined side for the bulk of the game despite a slow start.

The terrible conditions of driving wind and rain at the start of the game had no impact on the Drogheda players as they were quickest out of the blocks and had the opening goal within three minutes.

The ball was worked wide on the right wing to Darragh Nugent and when he got inside full back Evan Osam his powerful shot into the roof of the net gave Kian Moore no chance in the UCD goal.

The Drogs dominated the opening phases of the game with Daryl Rooney causing Michael Gallagher lots of trouble on the left wing but despite putting some numerous low crosses into the box the visitors were unable to add to their early goal.

The Students came much more into the game mid-way through the half and began to cause problems for the three-man Drogheda defence.

Evan Caffrey fired a great shot over the bar in the 30th minute but nine minutes later their hard work paid off when Jack Keaney stuck out a leg to a free kick and diverted the ball past Colin McCabe for a deserved equaliser.

There were half chances to both sides in the second half with Alex Nolan for UCD and Rooney for Drogheda both going close.

The vital second goal arrived in the 67th minute and it was almost a replica of Drogheda’s goal in the third minute. UCD’s influential midfielder Dara Keane strode in from the right touchline and unleashed a superb shot that left McCabe stranded in the Drogheda goal.

Drogheda, who surprisingly did not use any of their substitute’s bench, continued to probe for an equaliser but they found Sam Todd and Jack Keaney impenetrable at the centre of the home defence.

UCD will now make their next attempt to consolidate their position in the Premier Division when they make the short trip to Tolka Park on Monday night to take on FAI Cup finalists Shelbourne.

UCD: Kian Moore; Michael Gallagher Sam Todd, Evan Osam , Evan Caffrey, Dara Keane, Sean Brennan, Jack Keaney, Donal Higgins ( Mark Dignam 68) Alex Nolan, Thomas Lonergan.

Drogheda United: Colin McCabe, Andrew Quinn, Dane Massey, Dylan Grimes, Ryan Brennan, Darragh Markey, Darragh Noone, Daryl Rooney, Dean Williams, Chris Lyons, Darragh Nugent.

Referee: Rob Harvey.