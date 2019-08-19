UCD manager departs following 10-1 thrashing by Bohs

UCD MANAGER COLLIE O’Neill has departed the club, it has been confirmed.

It ends an eight-year association with UCD, with O’Neill having joined in 2011 as first-team coach before becoming manager ahead of their 2015 campaign.

He guided the team to promotion last year, but the Students have struggled on their return to the top flight, and currently sit bottom of the table on 17 points.

The club’s poor form has been exacerbated by the departure in recent months, including Neil Farrugia and Gary O’Neill.

A statement issued by the club tonight read: “UCD AFC can tonight confirm that we have parted company with our First Team manager Collie O’Neill with immediate effect.

“We would like to thank Collie for his hard work and contribution to the club since joining the club as first team coach in 2011 before taking over as our first team manager ahead of the 2015 season, with the highlights being our 2015 Europa League campaign, and of course last season’s First Division title winning campaign.

“We would like to wish Collie the best of luck and success in the future.

“The club will be making no further comment at this stage and is currently reviewing its managerial options.”

