This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 19 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UCD manager departs following 10-1 thrashing by Bohs

Collie O’Neill and the Students have parted ways.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 19 Aug 2019, 9:37 PM
36 minutes ago 1,995 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4773614
Collie O'Neill (file pic).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Collie O'Neill (file pic).
Collie O'Neill (file pic).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

UCD MANAGER COLLIE O’Neill has departed the club, it has been confirmed.

It ends an eight-year association with UCD, with O’Neill having joined in 2011 as first-team coach before becoming manager ahead of their 2015 campaign.

He guided the team to promotion last year, but the Students have struggled on their return to the top flight, and currently sit bottom of the table on 17 points.

The club’s poor form has been exacerbated by the departure in recent months, including Neil Farrugia and Gary O’Neill.

A statement issued by the club tonight read: “UCD AFC can tonight confirm that we have parted company with our First Team manager Collie O’Neill with immediate effect.

“We would like to thank Collie for his hard work and contribution to the club since joining the club as first team coach in 2011 before taking over as our first team manager ahead of the 2015 season, with the highlights being our 2015 Europa League campaign, and of course last season’s First Division title winning campaign.

“We would like to wish Collie the best of luck and success in the future.

“The club will be making no further comment at this stage and is currently reviewing its managerial options.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie