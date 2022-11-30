Warnock the hero for Maynooth as they seal senior football league title

Maynooth University 1-7

UCD 0-9

Daire Walsh reports from DCU Sportsgrounds



DARRAGH WARNOCK WAS the hero as his point deep into second-half stoppage-time helped Maynooth University to secure the Ryan Cup title by the slenderest of margins.

Despite finding themselves five points adrift early in the second half, opponents UCD forced themselves back on level terms and appeared to have momentum behind them in the closing stages.

Yet with virtually the last kick of the game, Castleknock’s Warnock swung the outcome in the Kildare college’s favour with a superb point at a right-hand angle.

Following a cagey start to the contest, Maynooth established a two-point lead courtesy of points from Dermot Hanafin and Darragh Kirwan.

Although UCD finally got up and running with a Fiachra Clifford mark on 19 minutes, Maynooth established their authority with back-to-back contributions from Hanafin and Darragh Walsh (free).

Cregg and Ben O’Carroll found the range for UCD either side of a Paddy McDermott point for Maynooth, before the latter created further daylight with a stunning Walsh goal on the half-hour.

Cregg did knock over a stoppage-time free, but Maynooth ultimately brought a 1-5 to 0-4 buffer into the interval.

Managed by new Roscommon senior manager Davy Burke, Maynooth enhanced their lead to six points with a routine place-ball score from Kirwan four minutes after the resumption.

The south Dubliners kept in contention thanks to well-worked points by Fiachra Clifford and substitute Jeaic McKelvey, however, and the sin-binning of Maynooth wing-back Colm Harnett offered them extra incentive moving into the final-quarter.

Cathal Feely supplemented a brace of Davy Garland points to get UCD back on level terms at the end of normal time, but Maynooth kept their composure and worked the ball into the hands of Warnock for the decisive score of a tense encounter.

Scorers for Maynooth University: Darragh Walsh 1-1 (0-1f), Darragh Kirwan (1f), Dermot Hanafin 0-2 each, Paddy McDermott, Darragh Warnock 0-1 each.

Scorers for UCD: Daire Cregg (2f), Davy Garland (1f, 1 ’45’), Fiachra Clifford (1 mark) 0-2 each, Ben O’Carroll, Jeaic McKelvey, Cathal Feely 0-1 each.

Maynooth University

1. Cian Burke (Clane, Kildare)

2. Ciaran McCarrick (Dunshaughlin, Meath)

20. Kieran Dwyer (Sarsfields, Kildare)

4. Aaron Brazil (Shannonbridge, Offaly)

5. John Lawler (Eadestown, Kildare)

6. Colin Walsh (Oran, Roscommon)

7. Colm Harnett (Sarsfields, Kildare)

8. Darragh Lyons (St James, Wexford)

19. Dylan Kavanagh (Rhode, Offaly)

21. Dermot Hanafin (Naas, Kildare)

11. Ruairi Kinsella (Dunshaughlin, Meath)

12. Darragh Walsh (Oran, Roscommon)

25. Darragh Kirwan (Naas, Kildare)

14. Donal Conlon (Geevagh, Sligo)

15. Paddy McDermott (Naas, Kildare)

Subs:

17. Tom Moran (Dunlavin, Wicklow) for Dwyer (40)

9. Darragh Warnock (Castleknock, Dublin) for Lyons (52)

29. Daire O’Brien (Longford Slashers, Longford) for Conlon (57)

18. Keith Murphy (Rhode, Offaly) for Brazil (62)

UCD

1. Gary O’Rourke (Ballyhaise, Cavan)

2. Brian Cox (Calry/St John’s, Sligo)

3. James Moran (Emmet Og Killoe, Longford)

4. Malachy Stone (Barndarrig, Wicklow)

5. Tom Browne (Naas, Kildare)

6. Patrick O’Keane (St Patrick’s, Wicklow)

7. Cormac Egan (Tullamore, Offaly)

8. Senan Forker (Castleknock, Dublin)

9. Diarmuid Moriarty (Curraha, Meath)

10. Sean Coffey (Ballinabrackey, Meath)

11. Daire Cregg (Boyle, Roscommon)

12. Pearse Ruttledge (Knockmore, Mayo)

13. Fiachra Clifford (Laune Rangers, Kerry)

14. Ben O’Carroll (St Brigid’s, Roscommon)

15. Davy Garland (Donaghmoyne, Monaghan)

Subs:

21. Liam Smith (Ballinteer St John’s, Dublin) for Cox (half-time)

18. Kieran Kennedy (Ballyboden St Enda’s, Dublin) for Browne (half-time)

23. Jeaic McKelvey (Naomh Conaill, Donegal) for Ruttledge (half-time)

22. Luke Breathnach (Ballinteer St John’s, Dublin) for Coffey (half-time)

24. Ronan Buckley (Listry, Kerry) for Clifford (47)

28. Daragh McElearney (Drumhowan, Monaghan) for Moriarty (47)

19. Cathal Feely (Boyle, Roscommon) for Egan (54)

Referee: David Gough (Meath).