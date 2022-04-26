10-man UCD hold off Queens to win Collingwood Cup final

Queens University 1

UCD 2

John Hudson reports from Oriel Park

TEN-MAN UCD managed to hold on to their two-goal first-half lead despite going a man down and Queens University halving the deficit after the break to capture the Irish Universities Collingwood Cup for the 48th occasion in today’s final at Oriel Park.

The game had barely kicked off when UCD struck for the opening goal, timed at 35 seconds. Midfielder Rossa McAllister fired in the stunning drive from the edge of the box after a beautiful Ciaran Behan pass set him up.

Behan then went on to hit a couple of dangerous efforts from distance that just skimmed the Queens crossbar and Tobi Jinad stuck the side netting as the Belfield side were well in control and looked very capable of stretching the lead.

It was no surprise then when Adreas Djuruus headed in the UCD second goal off the underside of the crossbar from an Adam Lennon corner on 33 minutes.

Queens did test Lorcan Healy with shots from Ronan Young and Lorcan McIlroy but the UCD ‘keeper did well to hold on to both.

The second half began in a similar fashion to the first and Behan fed Djuruus but Conan Doherty made a smart save.

Shortly after, the UCD striker picked up a second yellow card after a foul on Smith and received his marching orders from referee Eddie Reilly.

After that blow UCD were forced to defend for a period as Queens seized the chance to get back into the game.

On 67 minutes, McIlroy chased a long ball into the UCD area and cleverly managed to hook it over the advancing Healy and despite Eoin Farrell’s effort to clear the ball, it bounded into the net.

UCD introduced first-team players Liam Kerrigan and Colm Whelan but they got few chances as the Belfield side were mostly on the back foot, with Matty Scott dominating in midfield and Michael Gallagher and Gearoid Mulligan playing key roles in central defence.

Queens never really looked capable of an equaliser, and despite eight minutes of time added on UCD held on to claim their 48th Collingwood Cup, while Queens must wait another year to get their hands on the coveted trophy which they last won in 1985.

Queens University Belfast: Conan Doherty; Matthew Thomas Smith (Eoin Brown, 58) Leon Bonnes, Dan Mairs (Sean Og Gallagher 53), Matt Doherty (Lewis Hunter, 75); Michael Glynn, Adam Green; Tomas Matthews (John Denny, 85), Ronan Young, Daylen Farren; Lorcan McIlroy.

UCD: Lorcan Healy; Eoin Farrell, Michael Gallagher, Gearoid Mulligan, Michael McHugh; Matthew Scott. Rossa McAllister (Adam Verdon, HT) (Isaac Akinsette, 70); Adam Lennon (Liam Kerrigan, 70), Ciaran Behan, Tobi Jinad (Colm Whelan, 70); Adreas Djuruus.

Referee: Eddie Reilly.

