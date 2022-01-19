UCD win seven-goal clash to knock UCC out of Sigerson Cup

UCD 4-15

UCC 3-9

A STORMING FIRST-half display by UCD paved the way for them to get their Sigerson Cup campaign back on track tonight as UCC bowed out of this year’s competition in Belfield.

Action from the clash between UCC and UCD. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

This Round 2B clash produced seven goals as both sides sought to bounce back from opening round defeats last week, UCD at the hands of MTU Kerry and UCC against local rivals MTU Cork.

Ultimately the home team, managed by John Divilly, ran out victors after a powerful start that saw them ahead 2-12 to 1-3 at half-time. Westmeath’s Ray Connellan from the penalty spot and Dublin’s Peadar Ó Cofaigh-Byrne struck their first-half goals, with Kerry’s Conor Geaney unleashing a bullet to the net in response for UCC.

Conor Geaney is tackled by Jeaic McKelvey.

The Billy Morgan-managed side enjoyed their best spell of the game in the third quarter with Kerry senior Diarmuid O’Connor finding the net from a penalty after Geaney was fouled. But Roscommon’s Daire Cregg and Kildare’s Brian McLoughlin raised the green flags that sealed UCD’s triumph, Cork’s Brian Hartnett scoring a consolation goal with UCC’s third late on.

Daire Cregg celebrates after team-mates Brian McLaughlin scores a goal. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

UCD were in control from an early stage, in front 1-6 to 0-1 after the first quarter. UCC received a lifeline through Geaney’s goal but Ó Cofaigh-Byrne’s point helped push UCD clear by 12 points at the interval.

The second half began brightly for UCC with O’Connor’s goal allied to points from Geaney helping to bring them within six points, 2-13 to 2-7.

But UCD put the contest beyond doubt with goals from Cregg and McLoughlin, both hugely impressive throughout, while Ó Cofaigh-Byrne set up both strikes.

Scorers for UCD: Daire Cregg 1-5 (0-2f), Brian McLoughlin 1-2 (0-1f), Ray Connellan 1-1 (1-0 pen), Peadar Ó Cofaigh-Byrne 1-0, Ethan Devine 0-3, Ruairi McCormack 0-2, Darragh Ryan, Kieran Kennedy 0-1 each.

Scorers for UCC:Conor Geaney 1-3 (0-2f), Diarmuid O’Connor 1-1 (1-0 pen), Brian Hartnett 1-0, Mark Cronin, Shane Merritt (0-1 ’45), Ronan Dalton (0-1f), Riain Quigley, Dylan Geaney (0-1f) each.

DCU 1-14

St Mary’s College 1-13

Earlier today in Belfast, DCU claimed a dramatic 1-14 to 1-13 success over St Mary’s College at Davitt Park.

Sligo’s Red Óg Murphy drilled a late penalty to the net after Offaly’s Shane Tierney had been fouled to clinch a one-point success for this year’s Ryan Cup winners.

The victory propels DCU into the quarter-finals, while St Mary’s will feature in Round 2B next week. St Mary’s made the early running to go ahead 1-8 to 0-6 at the interval but DCU fought back from that five-point deficit in the second half.

Derry’s Cormac Murphy struck St Mary’s only goal of the game while Tyrone’s Ryan Coleman, Derry’s Paddy Quigg and Monaghan’s Micheál McCarville all chipped in with good points.

Apart from Murphy’s scoring return, the Offaly duo of Shane Tierney and Bill Carroll, along with Meath’s Shane Walsh and Laois forward Mark Barry hit vital points.

Scorers for DCU: Red Óg Murphy 1-2 (1-0 pen, 0-1 sideline), Shane Tierney 0-3, Shane Walsh, Bill Carroll, Mark Barry 0-2 each, Seamus Byrne, Matthew Costello, Paraic Hughes 0-1 each.

Scorers for St Mary’s: Cormac Murphy 1-1, Ryan Coleman, Paddy Quigg 0-3 each, Micheál McCarville 0-2, Charles Smyth (0-1 ’45), T O’Kane, Conor McConville, Cian McConville 0-1 each.

