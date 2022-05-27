UCD and Sligo Rovers share the spoils as referee replaced mid-game

UCD 1

Sligo Rovers 1

UCD CAME FROM behind to deny Sligo Rovers a second successive victory following the departure of manager Liam Buckley, as the Students held the Bit O’Red to a 1-1 draw at the Belfield Bowl.

Karl O’Sullivan put Sligo ahead on 54 minutes, before the impressive Dylan Duffy made it one a-piece 15 minutes later.

Neither side could find a winner during lengthy stoppage play.

UCD were able to name an unchanged 11 after Monday’s defeat to Shelbourne.

The Bit O’Red’s interim manager John Russell also named an unchanged side after Monday’s 2-1 win over Derry City at The Showgrounds.

Rooted to the bottom of the table, Andy Myler’s side have picked up just one win this season.

But in saying that, the visitors to Belfield tonight would have been wary of their opponents given the fact that they were relived to secure a late draw against UCD at The Showgrounds earlier this season.

Added to that, Sligo native Liam Kerrigan and former Rovers man Jack Keaney were a big part of the Rovers squad before they departed to join UCD.

It took some time for this game to get going, with the visitors dominating the early stages before the Dubliners settled in and found their feet.

Advertisement

The opening stages offered little in terms of goal-mouth action, but Aidan Keena was causing problems for the hosts early on – proving to be a handful.

First, the Mullingar native flicked Adam McDonnell’s corner goalwards, but it was straight at Kian Moore in the UCD goals.

Moore was called into action again moments later as Niall Morahan picked out Keena with a lovely pass, with the strike from 25 yards well saved by Moore.

Just before the interval, the former Falkirk striker beat Eric Yoro, before his shot at goal was blocked.

The Bit O’Red started brighter after the re-start, and the deadlock was broken after 54 minutes.

Keena shook off pressure inside the UCD box, turning brilliantly before unleashing a shot from distance.

Moore made the save but only parried it as far as O’Sullivan who got his head to it to fire his side into the lead.

Referee Dave Dunne goes down after being hit by a ball. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

The game was held up then as referee David Dunne was accidentally struck with the ball and had to receive treatment.

Following a lengthy delay, he was replaced by fourth official Derek Tomney.

The visitors were very much in control of proceedings at this stage, and we’re pushing hard for a second with both Adam McDonnell and Lewis Banks coming close after the hour mark.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

UCD proved just how dangerous they can be when they were back on level terms on 69 minutes.

Against the run of play, Evan Caffrey found Duffy who blasted past McGinty to stun the otherwise dominant Bit O’Red.

Ed McGinty came off his line to intercept a UCD attack, with substitute Thomas Lonergan suffering an injury in the 50/50, forcing him off only minutes after coming on.

Moore did brilliantly moments later to deny Rovers a second, as McDonnell’s left footed strike looked destined for the back of the net.

Keena forced Moore into another fine save in the dying moments, but it wasn’t enough as the sides could not be separated earning a point each as the league enters the mid-season break.

UCD: Kian Moore, Michael Gallagher, Evan Osam, Sam Todd, Dara Keane (Alex Nolan, 75), Eric Yoro, Liam Kerrigan (Dónal Higgins, 75), Jack Keaney, Mark Dignam (Thomas Lonergan, 75 [Eoin Farrell, 82]), Evan Caffrey, Dylan Duffy.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, Colm Horgan (Lewis Banks, 56), Shane Blaney, Garry Buckley, Paddy Kirk, Will Fitzgerald (Cillian Heaney, , Greg Bolger, Adam McDonnell, Niall Morahan, Karl O’Sullivan (Seamas Keogh, 82), Aidan Keena.

Referee: David Dunne (replaced by Derek Tomney)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!