UCD's home clash with leaders Derry City this evening postponed

UCD’S SSE AIRTRICITY League Premier Division clash with leaders Derry City has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Belfield.

The fixture between the league’s currently bottom and top sides had been due to kick off at 7:45 this evening but will instead be rescheduled for a later date.

A number of pitch inspections have taken place across League of Ireland grounds today and conditions will continue to be monitored ahead of this evening’s fixtures.

St Patrick’s Athletic’s trip to Finn Harps will go ahead as things stand after an 11:30am inspection of the pitch at Finn Park, while Treaty United’s home First Division encounter with Longford Town at Markets Field is also currently scheduled to go ahead following a 10am check.