Clinical UCD teach Waterford a lesson in four-goal win

UCD 4

Waterford FC 1

TWO GOALS IN either half secured a fully-deserved 4-1 victory for UCD over Waterford FC at the Belfield Bowl this evening.

Gary O’Neill and Yoyo Mahdy had UCD two goals to the good before Scott Twine halved the deficit before the break. But further strikes from Richie O’Farrell and Sean McDonald saw the hosts run out comfortable winners after an excellent display.

JJ Lunney had the game’s first strike after five minutes having picked up Aaron Simpsons’ cross but his volley dipped narrowly over Conor Kearns’ crossbar.

At the other end, Waterford ‘keeper Matthew Connor was called into action to save from Dan Tobin but Timmy Molloy couldn’t get the rebound on target.

UCD took the lead after 21 minutes. Gary O’Neill burst through the Waterford defence and was upended as Damien Delaney challenged. O’Neill stepped up to covert as Collie O’Neill’s side drew first blood.

The lead was doubled just three minutes later. O’Neill’s free-kick came crashing back off the woodwork and Mahdy was on hand to head home to make it 2-0.

Waterford came back into the game and hit the woodwork shortly afterwards. Kevin Lynch’s cross found Twine and his mishit found its way to Zack Elbouzedi whose effort came back off the butt of the post.

Waterford did make their pressure count when they halved the deficit eight minutes before the break. Aaron Drinan found space down the right and forced Kearns into a low save, but Twine was on hand to score his first Waterford goal to get Alan Reynolds’ side back into the game.

Ireland U21 international Neil Farrugia battles for possession. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Waterford made a double half-time substitution as they looked to push on from their goal but it was UCD who increased their advantage just two minutes after the break — O’Farrell brilliantly heading O’Neill’s corner into the far corner.

Waterford had a great chance to get back into the game again on the hour mark. Twine controlled Rory Feely’s header to set up Drinan but he pulled his shot wide from a good position.

Shane Duggan headed over from Elbouzedi’s cross before UCD scored a fourth. Sean

McDonald, on as a substitute just seconds earlier, blocked Matthew Connor’s attempted clearance after a poor backpass put him in trouble, and shot into the empty net to make it 4-1.

Waterford pressed again but were met by a superb low save from Kearns from Drinan’s deflected effort as UCD ran out comfortable winners.

UCD: Conor Kearns, Daniel Tobin, Mark Dignam, Liam Scales, Josh Collins, Richie O’Farrell, Neil Farrugia (Kevin Coffey 79’), Gary O’Neill, Yoyo Mahdy (Sean McDonald 72’), Timmy Molloy (Paul Doyle 82), Jason McClelland.

WATERFORD FC: Matthew Connor, Aaron Simpson (Rory Feely 46′), Maxim Kouogun, Damien Delaney, Damien Lynch; JJ Lunney (John Martin 69′), Shane Duggan, Karolis Chvedukas (Bastien Hery 46′), Zack Elbouzedi; Scott Twine, Aaron Drinan.

Referee: Anthony Buttimer.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: