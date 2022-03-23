Udinese-bound teen on target but Ireland's youngsters beaten by England

England's Carney Chuckwuemeka (left) and Republic of Ireland's Glory Nzingo battle for the ball.

UDINESE-BOUND St Patrick’s Athletic defender James Abankwah was on target, as Ireland were beaten 3-1 by England at the Banks’s Stadium in Walsall this evening.

Abankwah equalised after Tottenham youngster Dane Scarlett had given the hosts the lead.

The visitors were dealt a blow, with both Sinclair Armstrong and Johnny Kenny having to go off injured in the first half.

Carney Chukwuemeka restored England’s advantage on the brink of half-time and the Aston Villa youngster added a third shortly after the break.

Ollie O’Neill, Sean Roughan and Evan Caffrey all went close to reducing the deficit but it wasn’t to be for the visitors, who next face Portugal at St George’s Park on Saturday.

Elsewhere, there was frustration for the Irish U17s team as they were beaten 4-1 by Portugal at the Fontelo Municipal in Viseu.

Cork City’s Mark O’Mahony was on target with a poacher’s finish, but goals from Joao Veloso, Jose Rodrigues, Rodrigo Ribeiro, and Ivan Lima saw the hosts earn a convincing win.

Colin O’Brien’s side next face Finland at the Parque Desportivo Sant’Ana, Penalva Castelo, Portugal, on Saturday.

Finally, the Irish Women’s U17s side earned a 1-1 draw with Slovakia at Tallaght Stadium in the first of three UEFA Women’s U17 European Championship Round 2 games that they face this month.

Aneta Surová put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot in the 70th minute, but the Girls in Green equalised in the dying minutes through Michaela Lawrence.

James Scott’s team next host Finland on 26 March.

England U19s: Cox, Norton-Cuffy (Oyegoke, 77), Quansah, Edwards, Doyle (Humphreys, 66 mins), Chuckwuemeka, Iroegbunam (Simons, 77), Devine (Edozie 66), Ramsey, Vale, Scarlett (Delap 66 mins).

Ireland U19s: Rose, Abankwah, Lawal, Garcia MacNulty, Roughan, Adaramola, (Nzingo 87), Henry-Francis, McJannet, Kenny (Hayes, 35), Armstrong (Caffrey, 20), Ollie O’Neill.

Portugal U17s: Fernandes; Fernandes, Monteiro, Muniz, Barroso; Luis, Veloso (Oliveira Rodrigues 83), Djalo (Goncalves 63); Moreira (Varela 83), Rodrigues (Lima 63), Ribeiro (Andrade 95)

Ireland U17s: Walsh; Curtis, Heffernan (Sean McHale 59), Savshak (Daniel McHale 83), O’Brien; Lipsiuc (Umeh 59), Ferizaj, Murphy; Vata (McLoughlin 98), O’Mahony, Zefi

Ireland WU17s: Lawless; Thompson, Dossen, Fleming (Mackin 61), O’Hanlon (C); O’Mahony, Lawrence, Loughrey (Kelly 75); McCarn (Larkin 77), Ralph, O’Leary.

Slovakia WU17s: Štefániková; Belicová, Vargová (C), Horváthová, Servátková; Žigová, Straková, Surová; Hrúziková, Hlavinková, Vašáková.

