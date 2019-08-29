Liverpool meet Napoli again while Man City face Shakhtar as Champions League draw takes place

Jurgen Klopp's side were victorious in Madrid back in May.

Jurgen Klopp's side were victorious in Madrid back in May.

LIVERPOOL WILL FACE Napoli again in the group stages of the Champions League this season as they attempt to defend their European crown.

The Reds were drawn into Group E alongside the Italians, FC Salzburg and KRC Genk.

Premier League champions Manchester City were drawn into Group C with Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb and Atalanta.

A potential Group of Death saw Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan drawn into Group F alongside Slavia Prague.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were victorious in this competition last season, beating Tottenham 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano as the Merseysiders secured the European Cup for a sixth time.

This season’s Champions League final will take place at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on 30 May 2020. The opening group stage games take place on 17 and 18 September.

Thursday’s draw saw Eric Cantona recognised with the Uefa President’s Award. Alisson Becker was named Goalkeeper of the Season, while Virgil van Dijk collected Defender of the Season.

Rising Dutch star Frenkie de Jong was named Midfielder of the Season for his exploits with Ajax last season, with his new Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi named Forward of the Season.

More to follow…

2019/20 Champions League Group Stage Draw:

Group A

PSG

Real Madrid

Club Brugge

Galatasaray

Group B

Bayern Munich

Tottenham

Olympiacos

Red Star Belgrade

Group C

Manchester City

Shakhtar Donetsk

Dinamo Zagreb

Atalanta

Group D

Juventus

Atletico Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen

Lokomotiv Moscow

Group E

Liverpool

Napoli

FC Salzburg

KRC Genk

Group F

FC Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund

Inter Milan

Slavia Prague

Group G

Zenit St Petersburg

Benfica

Lyon

RB Leipzig

Group H

Chelsea

Ajax

Valencia

Lille

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!