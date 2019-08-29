This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Liverpool meet Napoli again while Man City face Shakhtar as Champions League draw takes place

This season’s Champions League draw took place in Monaco this evening.

By Aaron Gallagher Thursday 29 Aug 2019, 6:04 PM
5 minutes ago 1,321 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4787345
Jurgen Klopp's side were victorious in Madrid back in May.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Jurgen Klopp's side were victorious in Madrid back in May.
Jurgen Klopp's side were victorious in Madrid back in May.
Image: DPA/PA Images

LIVERPOOL WILL FACE Napoli again in the group stages of the Champions League this season as they attempt to defend their European crown.

The Reds were drawn into Group E alongside the Italians, FC Salzburg and KRC Genk. 

Premier League champions Manchester City were drawn into Group C with Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb and Atalanta.

A potential Group of Death saw Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan drawn into Group F alongside Slavia Prague.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were victorious in this competition last season, beating Tottenham 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano as the Merseysiders secured the European Cup for a sixth time.

This season’s Champions League final will take place at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on 30 May 2020. The opening group stage games take place on 17 and 18 September.

Thursday’s draw saw Eric Cantona recognised with the Uefa President’s Award. Alisson Becker was named Goalkeeper of the Season, while Virgil van Dijk collected Defender of the Season.

Rising Dutch star Frenkie de Jong was named Midfielder of the Season for his exploits with Ajax last season, with his new Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi named Forward of the Season.

More to follow…

2019/20 Champions League Group Stage Draw:

Group A

PSG
Real Madrid
Club Brugge
Galatasaray

Group B

Bayern Munich
Tottenham
Olympiacos
Red Star Belgrade

Group C

Manchester City
Shakhtar Donetsk
Dinamo Zagreb
Atalanta

Group D

Juventus
Atletico Madrid
Bayer Leverkusen
Lokomotiv Moscow

Group E

Liverpool
Napoli
FC Salzburg
KRC Genk

Group F

FC Barcelona
Borussia Dortmund
Inter Milan
Slavia Prague

Group G

Zenit St Petersburg
Benfica
Lyon
RB Leipzig

Group H

Chelsea
Ajax
Valencia
Lille

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

