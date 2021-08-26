Membership : Access or Sign Up
Roma, Rangers, and Gibraltar's Lincoln Red Imps reach Conference League group stage

Covid-depleted Rangers, missing their manager Steven Gerrard, held off 10-man Alashkert to advance.

By AFP Thursday 26 Aug 2021, 9:42 PM
Jose Mourinho congratulates Bryan Cristante.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

JOSE MOURINHO’S ROMA eased into the group stage of the inaugural Europa Conference League on Thursday with a 3-0 play-off round second leg victory over Trabzonspor at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Italian side wrapped up a 5-1 aggregate victory to book their spot in Friday’s draw and give Mourinho a third straight win since taking charge.

Roma, who also won their Serie A opener against Fiorentina at the weekend, put the tie beyond their Turkish visitors’ reach with Bryan Cristante’s 20th-minute strike.

Nicolo Zaniolo and substitute Stephan El Shaarawy both scored in the second half as Roma progressed with the minimum of fuss.

Rangers also advanced to the group stage, edging Alashkert 1-0 on aggregate after a goalless draw in Armenia.

In searing heat and with four players and manager Steven Gerrard unable to travel due to a Covid outbreak at the club, the Scottish champions’ task was made easier by the hosts being reduced to 10 men on 39 minutes: James Santos picked up two yellow cards — the first for a foul on Joe Aribo, the second for a follow-through with his head on Ross McCrorie — to all but end the Armenians’ chances.

Alfredo Morelos should have put the tie to bed on several occasions but Rangers marched on in spite of his plethora of spurned chances.

French club Rennes cruised through, winning 3-1 over Rosenborg in Norway for a 5-1 aggregate success.

Maximilian Wittek’s double helped the Netherlands’ Vitesse Arnhem edge out Anderlecht 2-1 and 5-4 on aggregate, while FC Copenhagen thrashed Sivasspor 5-0 in the Danish capital after a 2-1 first-leg win.

Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar reached the group stage of a European competition for the first time, beating Riga 3-1 after extra time.

In the Europa League play-offs, Fenerbahce saw off HJK 6-2 on aggregate, winning 5-2 in Finland, while Rapid Vienna beat Zorya Luhansk 3-2 in Ukraine after last week’s 3-0 first-leg victory.

 © – AFP, 2021

AFP

