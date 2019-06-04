This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 4 June, 2019
Uefa confirm changes to handball rule set for delay

Other new laws on penalty-taking and free-kicks will also come into force on 25 June.

By AFP Tuesday 4 Jun 2019, 5:12 PM
25 minutes ago 831 Views 1 Comment
Referee Damir Skomina from Slovenia, centre, points to a penalty spot after a controversial handball decision in last Saturday's Champions League final.
Referee Damir Skomina from Slovenia, centre, points to a penalty spot after a controversial handball decision in last Saturday's Champions League final.
Image: Francisco Seco

NEW LAWS CONCERNING penalty-taking, free-kicks and accidental handballs will not be used for this week’s Nations League finals in Portugal, Uefa said on Tuesday.

Football’s lawmakers (IFAB) approved several rules changes in March that came into effect at the start of this month, but they will not be applied to Uefa competitions until 25 June.

The next two rounds of Euro 2020 qualifying — to be played between 7 and 11 June — are also exempt from the new regulations, which include the biggest change to the handball law for decades.

Previously, a handball needed to be a “deliberate act”, but from next season accidental handballs will also be illegal in certain circumstances.

Goalkeepers need only keep one foot on the goal-line at penalties instead of the previous rule of having both feet on the line.

Attacking players will also have to keep at least one metre away from defensive walls during free-kicks.

The IFAB meeting also saw changes approved to the laws related to a player being substituted having to leave the field of play at the nearest boundary line, yellow and red cards for misconduct by team officials and the ball not having to leave the penalty area at goal-kicks and defending team free-kicks in the penalty area.

© AFP, 2019 

Read next:

