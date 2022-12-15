Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 15 December 2022
Uefa and Fifa win key decision in bid to halt breakaway Super League

Court ruling sinks any hopes of a Super League operating within European football’s mainstream without Uefa and Fifa approval.

Uefa and Fifa's right to insist on prior approval is for competitions is lawful, according to the ECJ opinion.
Image: Peter Byrne/PA

UEFA AND FIFA have scored an important legal decision in their fight to block breakaway competitions like the European Super League.

The governing bodies had been accused of breaching EU competition law when they blocked the formation of the new ESL in April 2021, and then sought to sanction the clubs involved.

But a key legal opinion, published on Thursday morning, found that Uefa and Fifa were within their rights as set out in EU law.

The opinion of the Advocate General in the case, Athanasios Rantos, was read out on Thursday morning at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg. Rantos’s opinion is not legally binding, but is an important indicator ahead of the final ruling which will be issued next year.

What does the ruling mean?

Today’s news appears to sink any hopes of a Super League operating within European football’s mainstream if it does not have Uefa and Fifa approval.

A release from the court stated:

“While ESLC (European Super League Company) is free to set up its own independent football competition outside the Uefa and Fifa ecosystem, it cannot however, in parallel with the creation of such a competition, continue to participate in the football competitions organised by Fifa and Uefa without the prior authorisation of those federations.”

That would effectively mean clubs would be free to break away and join an unapproved Super League, but they would not also be able to compete in domestic leagues.

Uefa said it “warmly welcomed” the AG opinion which it described as “unequivocal”.

Press Association

