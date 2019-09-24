This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Uefa reverse Ireland's relegation in shake-up to Nations League

The indignity of our dropping into League C has been erased by our friends and partners in Europe.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 24 Sep 2019, 8:24 PM
22 minutes ago 2,234 Views 2 Comments
File photo from the inaugural Nations League draw in 2017.
Image: Pascal Muller/INPHO
Image: Pascal Muller/INPHO

IT’S NOT QUITE becoming the 33rd team – but Uefa have done Ireland a favour by expanding the Nations League format and thus reversing the indignity of our relegation to League C. 

Ireland failed to win a game under Martin O’Neill in the inaugural staging of the competition a year ago, and thus finished bottom of a group featuring Denmark and Wales and looked set to drop into the third tier of the competition for its next staging in 2020. 

A decision taken at the Uefa Executive Committee meeting in Slovenia today, however, has expanded the competition and thus handed Ireland a reprieve. 

The top three leagues have been expanded to comprise 16 teams each, with League D left with just seven teams. The top three tiers have been widened to meet a demand among Uefa members to play even fewer friendly matches, and so will consist of four groups of four teams each. 

Thus relegated sides have been kept where they were, with Germany, Croatia, Iceland and Poland benefitting and staying in the top tier. Promoted sides have kept their reward, however, and so Sweden, Ukraine, Bosnia, and Denmark will compete in League A as expected. 

Ireland, meanwhile, stave off relegation along with Northern Ireland, Turkey, and Slovakia. The other elements of the competition format remain untouched, with a play-off place at Euro 2024 on offer to the highest-ranked side from each League not to qualify via the traditional qualification route. 

That League D has been reduced to just seven teams, however, means the likely qualifier from that tier will be of an even lower quality than is anticipated at Euro 2020. 

The draw for the 2020/21 edition of the competition will take place in Amsterdam on 3 March 2020. The full breakdown of the competition can be read here

Elsewhere, Uefa confirmed that the newly-created third-tier club competition will be called the Uefa Europa Conference League. Games will be played on Thursdays, with games kicking off at 5.45pm and 8pm Irish time. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

