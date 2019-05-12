This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Andrade lifts UFC gold after controversial slam finish against 'Thug Rose'

The Brazilian celebrated her win in front of a home crowd at UFC 237.

By Cian Roche Sunday 12 May 2019, 12:20 PM
By Cian Roche Sunday 12 May 2019, 12:20 PM
https://the42.ie/4630886

Source: UFC - Ultimate Fighting Championship/YouTube

JESSICA ANDRADE BECAME the UFC’s new strawweight champion in Brazil on Saturday night after an emphatic TKO slam finish against Rose Namajunas at UFC 237.

In front of a home crowd, the 27-year-old won the belt in dramatic fashion after lifting ‘Thug Rose’ into the air and slamming her against the canvas head first.

Former UFC referee ‘Big’ John McCarthy later tweeted why the controversial-looking finish was legal:

When Rose goes for the armbar she has a choice to either let go of the armbar or try and hold onto it and go for the ride that Andrade is going to put on her. There is no illegal slam when a submission is being attempted. It does not matter how she brings her down.”

Speaking after the fight via translator, Andrade said: “I was very certain of what I had to do in that second round.

I’d never thrown that move. I’d never piledrived in the UFC. That’s my nickname, so I’m very happy to be able to do that.

“I noticed she was slowing down, so I wanted to knock her out.”

UFC Fight Night Orlando Jessica Andrade (file pic). Source: Stephen M. Dowell

Elsewhere on Saturday’s main card, there were mixed fortunes for the main card’s other Brazilian fighters.

UFC and MMA legend Anderson Silva was carried out of the Octagon after suffering a leg injury during his defeat to Jared Cannonier in the co-main event.

José Aldo, meanwhile, lost his first-ever non-title bout in the promotion after suffering a decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski.

UFC 238 – Main Card Results

  • Jessica Andrade def. Rose Namajunas via knockout (slam) Round 2
  • Jared Cannonier def. Anderson Silva via TKO (kick) Round 1
  • Alexander Volkanovski def. Jose Aldo via unanimous decision
  • Laureano Staropoli def. Thiago Alves via unanimous decision
  • Irene Aldana def. Bethe Correia via submission (armbar) Round 3

