Andrade lifts UFC gold after controversial slam finish against 'Thug Rose'

JESSICA ANDRADE BECAME the UFC’s new strawweight champion in Brazil on Saturday night after an emphatic TKO slam finish against Rose Namajunas at UFC 237.

In front of a home crowd, the 27-year-old won the belt in dramatic fashion after lifting ‘Thug Rose’ into the air and slamming her against the canvas head first.

Former UFC referee ‘Big’ John McCarthy later tweeted why the controversial-looking finish was legal:

When Rose goes for the armbar she has a choice to either let go of the armbar or try and hold onto it and go for the ride that Andrade is going to put on her. There is no illegal slam when a submission is being attempted. It does not matter how she brings her down.”

Speaking after the fight via translator, Andrade said: “I was very certain of what I had to do in that second round.

I’d never thrown that move. I’d never piledrived in the UFC. That’s my nickname, so I’m very happy to be able to do that.

“I noticed she was slowing down, so I wanted to knock her out.”

Jessica Andrade (file pic). Source: Stephen M. Dowell

Elsewhere on Saturday’s main card, there were mixed fortunes for the main card’s other Brazilian fighters.

UFC and MMA legend Anderson Silva was carried out of the Octagon after suffering a leg injury during his defeat to Jared Cannonier in the co-main event.

José Aldo, meanwhile, lost his first-ever non-title bout in the promotion after suffering a decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski.

UFC 238 – Main Card Results

Jessica Andrade def. Rose Namajunas via knockout (slam) Round 2

def. Rose Namajunas via knockout (slam) Round 2 Jared Cannonier def. Anderson Silva via TKO (kick) Round 1

def. Anderson Silva via TKO (kick) Round 1 Alexander Volkanovski def. Jose Aldo via unanimous decision

def. Jose Aldo via unanimous decision Laureano Staropoli def. Thiago Alves via unanimous decision

def. Thiago Alves via unanimous decision Irene Aldana def. Bethe Correia via submission (armbar) Round 3

