Max Holloway beats Edgar via unanimous decision to defend UFC featherweight title

MAX HOLLOWAY SUCCESSFULLY defended his featherweight title on Saturday night, overcoming Frankie Edgar via unanimous decision following five rounds at UFC 240 in Edmonton, Canada.
Competing at 145 pounds again, a relentless striking display from the Hawaiian saw Holloway bounce back from his lightweight defeat to Dustin Poirier in April.
The 27-year-old consistently landed more punches on Edgar during an absorbing affair, with the judges scoring Saturday’s bout at Rogers Place 50-45, 50-45 and 48-47.
“Frankie’s a true warrior. Give it up for this guy,” Holloway said.
Following his defeat in Canada, a dejected Edgar said Holloway represented the very best that UFC had to offer.
“I expected everything he brought,” Edgar admitted. “Max is a stud man. He represents our sport to the best.
“He represents this division to the best. He’s the best guy in the world.”
UFC 240 results:
- Max Holloway def. Frankie Edgar via Decision (unanimous) — Round 5
- Cris Cyborg def. Felicia Spencer via Decision (unanimous) — Round 3
- Geoff Neal def. Niko Price via TKO — Round 2
- Arman Tsarukyan def. Olivier Aubin-Mercier via Decision (unanimous) — Round 3
- Krzysztof Jotko def. Marc-André Barriault via Decision (split) — Round 3
