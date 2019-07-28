This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Max Holloway beats Edgar via unanimous decision to defend UFC featherweight title

The 27-year-old bounced back from his lightweight defeat to Dustin Poirier in April.

By The42 Team Sunday 28 Jul 2019, 10:06 AM
52 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/4732625
Holloway celebrates his win over Edgar in Edmonton.
Image: JASON FRANSON
Holloway celebrates his win over Edgar in Edmonton.
Holloway celebrates his win over Edgar in Edmonton.
Image: JASON FRANSON

MAX HOLLOWAY SUCCESSFULLY defended his featherweight title on Saturday night, overcoming Frankie Edgar via unanimous decision following five rounds at UFC 240 in Edmonton, Canada.

Competing at 145 pounds again, a relentless striking display from the Hawaiian saw Holloway bounce back from his lightweight defeat to Dustin Poirier in April.

The 27-year-old consistently landed more punches on Edgar during an absorbing affair, with the judges scoring Saturday’s bout at Rogers Place 50-45, 50-45 and 48-47.

“Frankie’s a true warrior. Give it up for this guy,” Holloway said.

Following his defeat in Canada, a dejected Edgar said Holloway represented the very best that UFC had to offer.

“I expected everything he brought,” Edgar admitted. “Max is a stud man. He represents our sport to the best.

“He represents this division to the best. He’s the best guy in the world.”

UFC 240 results:

  • Max Holloway def. Frankie Edgar via Decision (unanimous) — Round 5
  • Cris Cyborg def. Felicia Spencer via Decision (unanimous) — Round 3
  • Geoff Neal def. Niko Price via TKO — Round 2
  • Arman Tsarukyan def. Olivier Aubin-Mercier via Decision (unanimous) — Round 3
  • Krzysztof Jotko def. Marc-André Barriault via Decision (split) — Round 3

Source: UFC - Ultimate Fighting Championship/YouTube

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team



