Gaethje to face Ferguson at UFC 249 after replacing Khabib

DANA WHITE SAID UFC 249 is “100 per cent on” after Justin Gaethje replaced Khabib Nurmagomedov as Tony Ferguson’s opponent in the main event.

Unbeaten UFC lightweight champion Khabib was originally set to face Ferguson in the blockbuster title bout in Brooklyn on 18 April before the coronavirus pandemic scuppered those plans.

Travel restrictions have prevented Khabib from entering the United States and Dubai, but the Russian superstar had not given up hope of fighting Ferguson as White looked into an alternate location.

The location of UFC 249 – set to be staged without fans – remains undisclosed, however Ferguson (25-3) will now step into the octagon against fellow American Gaethje (21-3) for the interim lightweight championship.

White wrote via Twitter on Monday: “The fight is signed and is 100 per cent ON LIVE on ESPN somewhere on EARTH!!!! @TonyFergusonXT vs @Justin_Gaethje is LIVE on @espn+ PPV April 18th for the interim lightweight belt!”

Gaethje, who has claimed three consecutive finishes over Donald Cerrone, Edson Barboza and James Vick, Tweeted: “#forthepeople I’m terrified and I f***** love it #ufc”.