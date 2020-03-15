This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
UFC boss Dana White: 'The fights will go on, we're not stopping'

The UFC are attempting to move next weekend’s London event to a new venue elsewhere.

By The42 Team Sunday 15 Mar 2020, 12:40 PM
35 minutes ago 1,722 Views 6 Comments
UFC president Dana White.
UFC PRESIDENT DANA White said fights will go ahead despite coronavirus and travel restrictions forcing the organisation to seek new venues, as he dismissed doubts over Khabib Nurmagomedov’s upcoming battle with Tony Ferguson.

Next weekend’s UFC Fight Night 171 event in London is set to be moved after the United States expanded on travel restrictions to and from Europe, with the United Kingdom and Ireland now included amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley’s bout with Leon Edwards was to headline at the O2 Arena this Saturday, but the UFC is now planning to relocate the event.

“Obviously, things are changing by the hour,” White told ESPN. “This morning, they announced new travel restrictions for the UK so [the March 21 event] can’t continue in London. But the fight will go on.

“We’re working on finding a new venue, likely in the United States, and I have my matchmakers literally working right now to put together the undercard.

“As of now, fights can’t happen at the Apex here in Las Vegas. So, we’re working to find new locations, but the fights will go on, they will continue, we’re not stopping.”

There have been doubts over the UFC’s next major pay-per-view event – UFC 249 in Brooklyn on 18 April. All large gatherings of more than 500 people have been banned by New York amid a state of emergency.

The lightweight title blockbuster pitting Nurmagomedov against Ferguson is the main event and White insisted the showdown will take place somewhere.

“We had possibly a couple different venues for that fight, including Nevada,” White said. “So, now the whole Nevada [the Nevada State Commission suspended all combat sports events in the state] thing went down, so we’re looking for another venue.

“That fight will happen. It will go on. The fans are all freaking out about that, do not worry. Khabib versus Tony will happen.”

Last night’s UFC Fight Night 170 event, which was headlined by Charles Oliveira’s submission win over Kevin Lee, took place behind closed doors in Brazil.

Related Read

15.03.20 Oliveira calls for lightweight title shot after impressive stoppage of Lee

