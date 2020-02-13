This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 13 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UFC to return to Dublin this August

The organisation will end a five-year Irish absence when it returns to the 3Arena on 15 August.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 3:40 PM
52 minutes ago 1,380 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5006235

THE UFC WILL return to Dublin after a five-year absence on 15 August.

No fighter has yet been confirmed for the 3Arena card, but tickets will go on general sale on Friday 26 June.

UFC international and content senior vice president David Shaw said of the organisation’s return to the Irish capital:

We kicked off the year with a phenomenal comeback from Conor McGregor at UFC 246, and now we are thrilled to announce our return to Ireland after four-years. With Irish fans amongst the most passionate UFC supporters in the world, and Dublin being such an iconic global city, we can’t wait to put on another world-class event for our fans there.

supporters-celebrate-in-the-crowd Irish fans during the organisation's last visit to Dublin in 2015. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

The UFC’s first visit to Dublin came 11 years ago when American light-heavyweight Dan Henderson defeated compatriot Rich Franklin via split decision at UFC 93.

Five years later, Conor McGregor took a major step towards superstardom when he headlined UFC Fight Night: McGregor v Brandao, obliterating the Brazilian Diego Brandao in his hometown.

Most recently, in 2015, headliner Paddy Holohan lost via second-round submission to Louis Smolka on a UFC Fight Night card which also featured a memorable drawn battle between Darren Till and Nicolas Dalby.

Bernard Jackman joins Garry Doyle and Gavan Casey for a big chat about Men’s, Women’s and U20s Six Nations, while Andrew Conway gives an update on his uncertain future


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie