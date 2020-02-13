UFC to return to Dublin this August

THE UFC WILL return to Dublin after a five-year absence on 15 August.

No fighter has yet been confirmed for the 3Arena card, but tickets will go on general sale on Friday 26 June.

UFC international and content senior vice president David Shaw said of the organisation’s return to the Irish capital:

We kicked off the year with a phenomenal comeback from Conor McGregor at UFC 246, and now we are thrilled to announce our return to Ireland after four-years. With Irish fans amongst the most passionate UFC supporters in the world, and Dublin being such an iconic global city, we can’t wait to put on another world-class event for our fans there.

Irish fans during the organisation's last visit to Dublin in 2015. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

The UFC’s first visit to Dublin came 11 years ago when American light-heavyweight Dan Henderson defeated compatriot Rich Franklin via split decision at UFC 93.

Five years later, Conor McGregor took a major step towards superstardom when he headlined UFC Fight Night: McGregor v Brandao, obliterating the Brazilian Diego Brandao in his hometown.

Most recently, in 2015, headliner Paddy Holohan lost via second-round submission to Louis Smolka on a UFC Fight Night card which also featured a memorable drawn battle between Darren Till and Nicolas Dalby.

