Dos Anjos spoils Lee's welterweight debut with stoppage victory in New York

AFTER ENDURING A difficult 2018, Rafael dos Anjos (29-11) rebounded last night with a hard-earned win in the main event of UFC Fight Night 152.

The former lightweight champion submitted Kevin Lee (17-5) via arm-triangle choke in the fourth round of their welterweight bout at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York.

It was a much-needed victory by Dos Anjos, who continues to be ranked third in the 170-pound division despite suffering defeats to Colby Covington and reigning champion Kamaru Usman last year.

“I know that I have what it takes to be a world champion,” he said in the octagon after last night’s victory. “I just want to be ready to take advantage of the right opportunity.”

A first outing at welterweight ended in disappointment for Lee, a former interim lightweight title challenger who opted to move up a division following his loss to Al Iaquinta in December.

“I don’t know what happened out there tonight,” Lee said on Instagram. “I thought I did everything right leading up to this fight. I tried to eliminate every little distraction, everything that wasn’t good for me. I felt like everything was falling into place and it still wasn’t enough.”

UFC Fight Night 152 results

Rafael dos Anjos def. Kevin Lee via submission (arm-triangle choke) after 3:47 of round four

via submission (arm-triangle choke) after 3:47 of round four Ian Heinisch def. Antônio Carlos Júnior via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) Felicia Spencer def. Megan Anderson via submission (rear-naked choke) after 3:24 of round one

via submission (rear-naked choke) after 3:24 of round one Vicente Luque def. Derrick Krantz via TKO (punches) after 3:52 of round one

via TKO (punches) after 3:52 of round one Charles Oliveira def. Nik Lentz after TKO (punches) after 2:11 of round towo

after TKO (punches) after 2:11 of round towo Davi Ramos def. Austin Hubbard via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Aspen Ladd def. Sijara Eubanks via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-28)

via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-28) Desmond Green def. Charles Jourdain via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) Michel Pereira def. Danny Roberts via KO (flying knee and punch) after 1:47 of round one

via KO (flying knee and punch) after 1:47 of round one Grant Dawson def. Michael Trizano via submission (rear-naked choke) after 2:27 of round two

via submission (rear-naked choke) after 2:27 of round two Ed Herman def. Patrick Cummins via TKO (knee and punches) after 3:39 of round one

via TKO (knee and punches) after 3:39 of round one Zak Cummings def. Trevin Giles via submission (guillotine choke) after 4:01 of round three

via submission (guillotine choke) after 4:01 of round three Julio Arce def. Julian Erosa via KO (head kick) after 1:49 of round three

