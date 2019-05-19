This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 19 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dos Anjos spoils Lee's welterweight debut with stoppage victory in New York

The former lightweight champion returned to winning ways in last night’s UFC Fight Night 152 headliner.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 19 May 2019, 10:46 AM
29 minutes ago 1,017 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4642165
Rafael dos Anjos consoles Kevin Lee after their UFC bout in Rochester, New York.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Rafael dos Anjos consoles Kevin Lee after their UFC bout in Rochester, New York.
Rafael dos Anjos consoles Kevin Lee after their UFC bout in Rochester, New York.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

AFTER ENDURING A difficult 2018, Rafael dos Anjos (29-11) rebounded last night with a hard-earned win in the main event of UFC Fight Night 152.

The former lightweight champion submitted Kevin Lee (17-5) via arm-triangle choke in the fourth round of their welterweight bout at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York.

It was a much-needed victory by Dos Anjos, who continues to be ranked third in the 170-pound division despite suffering defeats to Colby Covington and reigning champion Kamaru Usman last year.

“I know that I have what it takes to be a world champion,” he said in the octagon after last night’s victory. “I just want to be ready to take advantage of the right opportunity.”

A first outing at welterweight ended in disappointment for Lee, a former interim lightweight title challenger who opted to move up a division following his loss to Al Iaquinta in December.

“I don’t know what happened out there tonight,” Lee said on Instagram. “I thought I did everything right leading up to this fight. I tried to eliminate every little distraction, everything that wasn’t good for me. I felt like everything was falling into place and it still wasn’t enough.”

Source: UFC - Ultimate Fighting Championship/YouTube

UFC Fight Night 152 results

  • Rafael dos Anjos def. Kevin Lee via submission (arm-triangle choke) after 3:47 of round four
  • Ian Heinisch def. Antônio Carlos Júnior via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) 
  • Felicia Spencer def. Megan Anderson via submission (rear-naked choke) after 3:24 of round one
  • Vicente Luque def. Derrick Krantz via TKO (punches) after 3:52 of round one
  • Charles Oliveira def. Nik Lentz after TKO (punches) after 2:11 of round towo 
  • Davi Ramos def. Austin Hubbard via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Aspen Ladd def. Sijara Eubanks via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-28)
  • Desmond Green def. Charles Jourdain via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Michel Pereira def. Danny Roberts via KO (flying knee and punch) after 1:47 of round one 
  • Grant Dawson def. Michael Trizano via submission (rear-naked choke) after 2:27 of round two 
  • Ed Herman def. Patrick Cummins via TKO (knee and punches) after 3:39 of round one
  • Zak Cummings def. Trevin Giles via submission (guillotine choke) after 4:01 of round three 
  • Julio Arce def. Julian Erosa via KO (head kick) after 1:49 of round three

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie