This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 22 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Accidental eye poke ends UFC main event after just 15 seconds

Fans were left furious in Mexico City when Jeremy Stephens was deemed unable to continue.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 22 Sep 2019, 11:07 AM
1 hour ago 5,856 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4819572

mma-ufc-fight-night-mexico-city-rodriguez-vs-stephens Jeremy Stephens' eye is inspected by referee Herb Dean. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

THERE WERE HIGH expectations for last night’s UFC main event, which brought together two of the featherweight division’s most entertaining fighters.

However, a premature ending in unusual circumstances ultimately prevented the headline bout at UFC Fight Night 159 in Mexico City from delivering on its promise.

Beer and popcorn rained down on Jeremy Stephens from the stands as he exited the octagon after being on the receiving end of an accidental eye-poke from Yair Rodriguez.

The incident, which occurred just 15 seconds into the first round, forced referee Herb Dean to declare the bout a ‘no contest’, provoking an angry reaction from the fans in attendance.

After Stephens was given five minutes to recover, the ringside physician determined that he was unable to continue as he appeared to be unable to open his left eye.

“I don’t know what to feel, honestly,” Rodriguez told ESPN afterwards. “I really gave my all for this camp. I honestly put in a lot of effort, a lot of time. It was the hardest training camp I ever had.”

He added: “You always have to give the benefit of the doubt to your opponent, how he’s feeling. But he’s the only one who’s going to have to live with that in his mind for the rest of his life if it was a lie.”

Meanwhile, one of the highlights elsewhere on last night’s card was a spectacular victory for Steven Peterson, who knocked out Martin Bravo with a spinning back-fist in the second round of their featherweight clash.

UFC Fight Night 159

  • Yair Rodrguez vs. Jeremy Stephens declared a no contest (accidental eye poke) after 0:15 of round one
  • Carla Esparza def. Alexa Grasso via majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Brandon Moreno vs. Askar Askarov ended as a split-draw (28-28, 28-29, 30-27)
  • Irene Aldana def. Vanessa Melo via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26) 
  • Steven Peterson def. Martin Bravo via KO (spinning backfist) after 1:31 of round two
  • Jose Alberto Quiñónez def. Carlos Huachin via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Kyle Nelson def. Polo Reyes via TKO (punches) after 1:36 of round one
  • Angela Hill def. Ariane Carnelossi via TKO (doctor stoppage) after 1:56 of round three
  • Sergio Pettis def. Tyson Nam via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) 
  • Paul Craig def. Vinicius Moreira via submission (rear-naked choke) after 3:19 of round one
  • Bethe Correia def. Sijara Eubanks via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) 
  • Claudio Puelles def. Marcos Rosa Mariano via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-25)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie