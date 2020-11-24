UFC confirm the signing of Irish fighter Dean Barry

Dean Barry (middle) training alongside former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre (right) at Tristar in Montreal in 2017.

THERE’S A NEW Irish face in the Ultimate Fighting Championship after the biggest organisation in mixed martial arts signed Dean Barry (3-1).

The move makes for a double helping of good news for the 28-year-old lightweight, who revealed that the coveted contract arrived on the same day as the birth of his son.

The UFC confirmed the signing of Barry on Twitter, following an initial report by Severe MMA.

The Tallaght native, who’s planning to make his UFC debut in 2021, wrote on Instagram: ”Overnight I became the luckiest man in the whole world, becoming a father and joining the UFC. I love you, son. I’m going to fight my heart out to give you the best chance at life.”

Having been a European and world champion kickboxer, Barry made a successful professional MMA debut in Kansas City in 2017 with a first-round TKO of Thomas Thatcher.

After suffering a setback via submission at the hands of Anthony Taylor on the BAMMA 35 card at Dublin’s 3Arena, he rebounded emphatically with first-round stoppages of Corey Samuels and Abudallah Boushehri.

Barry, who previously trained at the renowned Tristar Gym in Montreal, is now back in Dublin working under Owen Roddy at SBG Charlestown.

He’s the third Irishman currently on the UFC roster, joining Conor McGregor and Rhys McKee.