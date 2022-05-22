Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ugly scenes as fan violence brings Serie A game to a temporary halt

Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

NAPOLI ENDED their season with a comfortable 3-0 Serie A win at Spezia which was stopped for over 10 minutes following clashes between opposing supporters on Sunday.

Luciano Spalletti’s team were already leading against Spezia on captain Lorenzo Insigne’s last game for the club thanks to Matteo Politano’s fourth-minute opener when objects were thrown by fans in the home and away sections.

That quickly escalated with home fans spilling onto the pitch and players from both teams trying to calm supporters down.

DAZN reported that Napoli fans had caused some problems in La Spezia before the match so home fans smashed up their transport and the tension was carried into the match.

Piotr Zielinkski put the away side two ahead almost as soon as the match was restarted midway through the first half with a powerful close-range finish.

Napoli, who were already guaranteed third place and will play in the Champions League next year, sealed the points in the 36th minute when Diego Demme controlled Andrea Petagna’s neat flick and lashed in the third.

Later, the Serie A title will be decided as AC Milan travel to Sassuolo needing a point to take the Scudetto from local rivals Inter Milan, who host Sampdoria.

The relegation battle will also be decided as one of Salernitana or Cagliari will be sent down to Serie B.

Salernitana sit just outside the drop zone, two points ahead of Cagliari, ahead of their respective late matches with Udinese and Venezia.

– © AFP 2022

AFP

