This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 20 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UK Athletics board changed stance on Alberto Salazar

A report found that performance staff at the organisation lobbied the organisation not to sever ties with American coach.

By Press Association Friday 20 Mar 2020, 10:14 PM
1 hour ago 1,165 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5053354
Alberto Salazar (file pic).
Image: PA
Alberto Salazar (file pic).
Alberto Salazar (file pic).
Image: PA

PERFORMANCE STAFF AT UK Athletics lobbied the organisation not to sever ties with American coach Alberto Salazar when doping allegations surfaced in 2015, an independent report has found.

The UKA board had been set to recommend that 5,000 metres and 10,000m Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah end his relationship with Salazar at that point, after allegations against the American were made in a BBC Panorama documentary.

However, an independent report published on Friday found performance director Neil Black and head of endurance Barry Fudge had indicated their positions would be “untenable” if there was a severing of the relationship with Salazar.

Farah was ultimately given a choice of whether or not to continue working with Salazar, and he chose to stay with him.

Some members of the UKA board told the independent report’s author, John Mehrzad QC, that this stance from Black and Fudge was “in effect blackmail”, something they denied.

The Mehrzad report was commissioned by UKA in November last year, to look at internal reviews conducted in 2015 and 2017 into the relationship between UKA, Farah and Salazar, and his Nike Oregon Project (NOP).

The commissioning of the independent report came after the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) banned Salazar for four years for anti-doping violations. He has appealed against the sanctions to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Black left his role at UKA at the end of October last year.

The 2015 review was prompted by the Panorama programme, while the second in 2017 followed the leaking of an interim USADA report on Salazar.

Following the 2015 review, UKA suspended its unpaid consultancy arrangement with Salazar for reputational reasons but ultimately gave Farah the final decision on whether to continue his coaching relationship with the American — something he continued to do until October 2017.

The 2015 internal review concluded there was “no concern” in allowing the relationship between Farah and Salazar to continue.

The 2017 review did not bring any change to that relationship either, with USADA advising UKA that taking unilateral action based on a leaked report would be “reckless”.

However, UKA did not know that in June 2017 USADA had charged Salazar. UKA said in a statement on Friday that if it had, the board would have severed all ties immediately.

Mehrzad concluded the decisions taken by both review groups “were reasonable at the time” but criticised the fact that the suspension of Salazar’s consultancy arrangement was only delivered verbally, rather than in writing.

The report also referred to a consultancy contract sent to Salazar in 2016 – after the suspension of UKA’s arrangement with him – but concluded that this was “an administrative oversight” rather than “an orchestrated conspiracy”.

It also said the statement issued at the conclusion of the review in September 2015 could have been better phrased, saying some of the language in it could have been “reasonably perceived as definitive” even though the scope of the review was limited under the instruction of USADA and UK Anti-Doping.

Mehrzad also criticised the failure to take minutes of a special board meeting in July 2015 when review findings were presented.

The report also highlighted concerns some contributors had over Jason Gardener and Anne Wafula-Strike, members of the performance oversight group which led the 2015 review. Certain report contributors were not convinced they had the understanding and skill sets required to apply themselves to the review process.

Gardener acknowledged that the carrying out of an internal review was “not (his) expertise” while Wafula-Strike explained she was initially hesitant in her own mind about carrying out the review because she had “no experience”.

However, when the focus shifted from doping allegations to reviewing the management system around Farah, she was confident in her ability to fulfil the role.

UKA accepted Mehrzad’s recommendations to ensure all future reviews be conducted independently, that reviews should be conducted in such a way that they could be published in full, to strengthen the coaching code of conduct, be more rigorous in its approach to following up on board recommendations and to ensure accurate and timely minutes are taken of board meetings.

The code of conduct will be strengthened to allow UKA to suspend an employee or consultant where a serious allegation has been made, and to make it an obligation on coaches to inform UKA of all developments they are aware of regarding any anti-doping-related matters.

Farah has never failed a drugs test and is not accused of any wrongdoing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie