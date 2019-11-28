This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 28 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UK Athletics launches independent review into dealings with Alberto Salazar

Mo Farah’s former coach was banned from athletics for four years in October.

By AFP Thursday 28 Nov 2019, 2:23 PM
50 minutes ago 358 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4909930
Alberto Salazar (file photo).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Alberto Salazar (file photo).
Alberto Salazar (file photo).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

UK ATHLETICS HAS commissioned an independent review into its dealings with disgraced coach Alberto Salazar and his Nike Oregon Project.

The American, who worked with British distance runner Mo Farah from 2011 to 2017, was banned for four years by the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) in October for doping violations but has announced he will challenge the sanction at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Nike said last month it was closing down the Oregon Project, which produced a host of world and Olympic gold medals.

Farah, who won gold in the 5,000 and 10,000 metres at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, has never failed a drugs test and has always strenuously denied breaking any anti-doping regulations.

The independent review, led by sports law barrister John Mehrzad, is expected to publish its findings next year on a range of specific questions relating to UK Athletics’ (UKA’s) response to allegations against Salazar in 2015 and 2017.

UKA chairman Chris Clark said: “Our staff, athletes and coaches show immense dedication to this sport and are proud to be associated with British athletics. We need to ensure we have a clear way forward that gives us confidence in the integrity of our coaching efforts.

“If there are lessons to be learnt, we plan to implement any recommendations into a future-focused, transparent and accountable way of working.”

UKA has endured a turbulent few months, with performance director Neil Black leaving his role in October after Salazar’s ban. Black had previously described the American as a genius.

- © AFP 2019

Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to discuss eye-gouging, Munster’s scrum-half situation, and the rest of the provincial news.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie