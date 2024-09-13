UK government will not fund Casement Park redevelopment in time for Euro 2028

THE UK GOVERNMENT will not fund the redevelopment of Casement Park in time for the Euros in 2028 due to “a significant risk that it would not be built in time”.

In a letter to Communities Minister Gordon Lyons, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said the cost of building Casement Park had risen to £400 million (€470 million).

The letter was also sent to First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, as well as the leaders of Northern Ireland’s political parties.

Letter from the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and the Secretary of State for the @DCMS on Casement Park 👇https://t.co/gNPlqqGRKZ — Northern Ireland Office (@NIOgov) September 13, 2024

In the letter, Benn said: “The estimated build costs have risen dramatically, from £180m when the Euro 2028 bid was awarded in October 2023 to potentially over £400m, and there is a significant risk that it would not be built in time for the tournament.

“We have therefore, regrettably, decided that it is not appropriate for the UK Government to provide funding to seek to build Casement Park in time to host matches at Euro 2028.

“This has been a very difficult decision to make, given our belief in the Euro 2028 partnership, but it is the only way forward in the circumstances.”

It was confirmed last October by Uefa that Ireland would host the championship with the UK, and the redeveloped Casement Park in Belfast was named as one of the ten venues chosen to stage games.

But there has been mounting speculation that the stadium is set to be axed as a venue for the championship, as the funding required to build the stadium in time for the tournament is still not in place.

Costs for the long-delayed project have spiralled with reports suggesting the projected costs could have reached £308 million (€360 million).

In 2011, the Stormont executive committed £62.5 million (€73 million) to the project.

Earlier this year, the Irish Government offered €50 million towards it, and the GAA has said it will contribute £15 million (€17.5 million).

Northern Ireland Secretary and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said in a joint letter that they will engage with those involved on “the appropriate way forward” for Casement Park.

“We will continue to work together with partners and Uefa regarding Northern Ireland’s involvement in Euro 2028 moving forward, and remain fully committed to ensuring that the tournament positively impacts on the whole of the UK, providing a legacy for football and people across all four home nations,” the joint letter to the Stormont Executive said.

“As we understand it, the Executive remains committed to building Casement Park and you will no doubt want to take stock of the project in light of this decision.

“We will, therefore, seek engagement with NI partners, including the GAA, in the coming weeks, to discuss this decision in more detail as well as seeking views on the appropriate way forward for Casement Park.”

Earlier today, Michelle O’Neill said she hoped there would be a decision from the UK government on funding to rebuild Casement Park in the “immediate period ahead”.

“Casement Park will be built. It is still my absolute preference that it is built as part of the Euros,” the Northern Ireland First Minister said following a meeting of the North South Ministerial Council.

The benefit to come from that is enormous, not just in terms of sport but in terms of the economic benefit that comes from building such a stadia, the employment that would bring, the income it would generate.

“Sport is one of those areas that should be a big unifier in society and I hope that is the case. But we await the British Government’s contribution and the time is ticking in terms of making that announcement.

“I would hope that we get to hear more from the British Government in the immediate period ahead.”

Written by Jane Moore and posted on TheJournal.ie