This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 15 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UK racing shutdown extended into May

The British Horse Racing Authority expect it will take place behind closed doors if racing does resume in May.

By AFP Wednesday 15 Apr 2020, 10:10 PM
13 minutes ago 103 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5075632
A general view of racing at Hereford Racecourse.
Image: David Davies
A general view of racing at Hereford Racecourse.
A general view of racing at Hereford Racecourse.
Image: David Davies

RACING IN THE United Kingdom is to be suspended into May and not resume as previously hoped on 30 April due to the coronavirus pandemic, the British Horse Racing Authority (BHA) announced on Wednesday.

The BHA said it would not set a fixed date for any resumption but expected it would be behind closed doors if it did resume in May. 

They said they took the decision with the British Government expected to extend the nationwide lockdown for several weeks on Thursday.

Racing has been at a standstill since 18 March. 

“The suspension of racing, which is due to finish at the end of April, is to be extended after a decision today by the Board of the British Horseracing Authority,” read their statement.

“The BHA has not set a new date for ending the suspension but plans are in place so that the sport is ready to resume as soon as is possible and appropriate in consultation with government.”

The BHA said with mass gatherings banned due to the British Government’s social distancing rules June would be the earliest they could foresee paying spectators coming to the tracks.

That might open up the possibility of the historic five day Royal Ascot meeting being open to the public.

“Because of the very strong likelihood that restrictions on mass gatherings will continue, the BHA has decided that racing with crowds will not be possible until June at the earliest,” they said in the statement.

“When there is greater clarity about the duration for which restrictions on crowds will apply, the BHA will communicate this to the sport, to customers and to fans.”

- ‘Hanging on in there’ -

Racing authorities will be mindful of pressing ahead with bringing back paying customers.

It attracted heavy criticism for going ahead with the showpiece four day Cheltenham Festival last month which attracted over 250,000 spectators.

They defended that decision saying they were following government advice at the time — other sporting events such as the Six Nations matches between England and Wales as well as Scotland hosting France had gone ahead the previous weekend.

Even before Wednesday’s announcement high profile meetings such as the first two classics of the season, the 1000 and 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on 2/3 May, and the blue riband of the flat the Epsom Derby along with the Oaks (5 and 4 June respectively) had been postponed.

The further extension of the sport’s lockdown threatens to hit people working in the industry hard.

Dawn Goodfellow, chief executive of Racing Welfare the charity that looks after the British horse racing workforce, told AFP last week what a suspension could mean.

“1 May is pivotal as already we have had genuine cases of hardship but if it does not resume it could become a torrent,” she said.

“There will be many more businesses in distress and that will impact on their employees who will also seek help from us.

“Owners may take their horses away from trainers to reduce their costs in training fees, and staff who are hanging on in there just for the moment may well be let go.”

© – AFP, 2020 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us! 

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie