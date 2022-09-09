Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 9 September 2022
Advertisement

Postponements expected in Premier League and UK sporting events after Queen’s death

Decisions on whether to go ahead will be made following consideration of official mourning guidance.

By Press Association Friday 9 Sep 2022, 8:53 AM
1 hour ago 2,314 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5861852
West Ham were in action in the London Stadium last night.
Image: PA
West Ham were in action in the London Stadium last night.
West Ham were in action in the London Stadium last night.
Image: PA

ORGANISERS OF THE weekend’s sporting events in the UK are to be left to decide whether to postpone their schedules in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Decisions on whether to go ahead will be made following consideration of official mourning guidance, set to be issued by the cabinet office.

However, the PA news agency understands it will be left to individual organisations to choose how to proceed and postponements will not be mandatory.

A meeting involving representatives from sports governing bodies and the government is scheduled for Friday morning.

However, a number of sporting events listed for Friday have already been postponed following the death of Elizabeth II, 96, who was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch after serving as head of state for more than 70 years.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced play in the men’s third Test between England and South Africa at The Oval would not take place, while the English Football League postponed two matches: Burnley v Norwich in the Championship and Tranmere v Stockport in League Two.

The sixth stage of the Tour of Britain was initially cancelled before organisers later took the decision to cancel the remaining last two stages and use Thursday’s standings as final classification. 

Friday’s Great North 5K will not take place, while the Scottish Rugby Union announced the suspension of all competitive domestic matches under its jurisdiction this weekend.

Rugby league’s Betfred Championship fixture between Sheffield Eagles and Dewsbury Rams on Friday has been postponed but the Super League Elimination Play-Off being played in Perpignan will go ahead with the players of Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos wearing black armbands.

The SPFL’s cinch Championship contest between Dundee and Cove Rangers on Friday has been postponed with an update on Saturday’s fixtures scheduled for later in the day.

Play was suspended on the first day of the PGA Championship golf at Wentworth when news of the Queen’s death was announced, and the European Tour confirmed there would be no play on Friday.

“Out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family, play has been suspended at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club for the remainder of Thursday and flags at Wentworth Club will be lowered to half-mast,” a Tour statement said.

“Furthermore, no play will take place at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday and the golf course and practice facilities will be closed.

“Further updates on the resumption of play will be provided in due course.”

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Manchester United’s home Europa League match with Real Sociedad went ahead on Thursday – as did Arsenal’s in Zurich – after receiving direction from the FA and UEFA, with a minute’s silence held before kick-off, teams wearing black armbands and flags flying at half-mast.

West Ham and Hearts, both at home, also played their Europa Conference League matches with similar marks of respect.

However, none of the English sides held press conferences after their matches.

Friday’s weigh-in for the women’s world title fight between Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields will take place behind closed doors.

Promoters Boxxer are expected to issue a statement on the status of the bout, which is scheduled to take place at the O2 in London on Saturday, later today.

The statement read: “An announcement regarding the status of Saturday’s event.. will be made following consultation with relevant government and sports sector bodies and will be made at the earliest possible opportunity.”

Shields, the double Olympic champion from the US, tweeted: “My condolences to the people of the UK. Rest in peace, Queen Elizabeth.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie