BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Monday 7 June 2021
Advertisement

Ukraine's newly unveiled Euros kit sparks fury in Moscow

Ukraine’s jerseys feature a map of Ukraine including Russian-annexed Crimea as well as nationalist slogans.

By AFP Sunday 6 Jun 2021, 11:06 PM
16 hours ago 99,504 Views 35 Comments
https://the42.ie/5459778
A jersey which has not gone down a treat in the Russian capital, to say the least.
A jersey which has not gone down a treat in the Russian capital, to say the least.
A jersey which has not gone down a treat in the Russian capital, to say the least.

UKRAINE PROVOKED MOSCOW’S ire on Sunday as its football federation unveiled Euro 2020 kits that feature on them Russian-annexed Crimea and popular Ukrainian nationalist slogans.

Postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Euro 2020 will be played from 11 June to 11 July across 11 cities including Saint Petersburg. Russia’s second city will host seven matches, including a quarter-final.

In a statement on Facebook, Andriy Pavelko, the president of the Football Federation of Ukraine, said Ukrainian players will wear “special uniforms” and posted photos of the jerseys in the blue-and-yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag.

The football kits feature the contours of Ukraine that include Russia-annexed Crimea and the separatist-controlled regions of Donetsk and Lugansk as well as the words “Glory to Ukraine!” and “Glory to the Heroes!”

“We believe that Ukraine’s silhouette will give strength to the players because they will fight for all of Ukraine,” Pavelko said.

The “Glory to Ukraine” slogan is a patriotic chant that became a rallying cry for protesters who ousted a Kremlin-backed leader, Viktor Yanukovych, during a popular uprising in 2014.

The revolt was condemned as illegal by Moscow and sparked a crisis in ties between the two countries. Russia annexed Crimea and supported Russian-speaking insurgents in Ukraine’s east. The conflict has claimed the lives of over 13,000 people since 2014.

The “Glory to Ukraine” call and “Glory to the Heroes” response are associated with Ukraine’s decades-old fight for independence.

The slogans have drawn criticism from Moscow for their association with World War II-era nationalist groups who both fought against and cooperated with the Nazis.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova derided the football kits, saying Ukraine’s football team “attached Ukraine’s territory to Russia’s Crimea.”

The design, she said, brings to mind the art technique of “trompe l’oeil” that tricks the eye and creates the “illusion of the impossible”.

Zakharova also said that Euro 2020 organisers and fans “should know” that the Ukrainian rallying cry “imitates” the infamous Nazi slogan.

“During the war this Nazi battle cry was used by regular and irregular nationalist Ukrainian armed units,” Zakharova said on messaging app Telegram.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking to state news agency TASS, declined to comment and referred all questions to European football’s governing body UEFA.

Several Russian MPs accused Ukraine of politicising football.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“This is totally inappropriate,” lawmaker Dmitry Svishchyov told Kremlin-backed RT, formerly known as Russia Today, urging Uefa to react.

“Let our players then take to the pitch in t-shirts featuring the contours of the Russian empire that include Poland, Ukraine and Finland.”

Anatoly Vorobyov, the former general secretary of the Russian Football Union, said European football’s governing body might interfere if Russia formally protests.

Speaking to RT, he quipped the Ukrainians had designed the kits under the influence of “magic mushrooms.”

In 2018, former Croatia international Ognjen Vukojevic was kicked out of the World Cup semi-finalists’ delegation after posting a pro-Ukraine clip that caused a political row.

Following the quarter-final win over host nation Russia, Vukojevic posted an Instagram video featuring him and Croatia defender Domagoj Vida, who shouted “Glory to Ukraine!”

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (35)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie