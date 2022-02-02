Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 2 February 2022
Advertisement

Ukraine's athletes told to avoid Russians at Winter Olympics

Their sports minister has told them to ‘avoid standing with Russian athletes and not take photos’ while an invasion of their country remains a possibility.

By AFP Wednesday 2 Feb 2022, 7:28 PM
12 minutes ago 123 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5671780
Short track speed skaters Semyon Yelistratov (L) of the ROC Team and Ulyana Dubrova of Ukraine talk during a training session.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Short track speed skaters Semyon Yelistratov (L) of the ROC Team and Ulyana Dubrova of Ukraine talk during a training session.
Short track speed skaters Semyon Yelistratov (L) of the ROC Team and Ulyana Dubrova of Ukraine talk during a training session.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

UKRAINE’S SPORTS MINISTER on Wednesday urged the country’s athletes to avoid Russians at the upcoming Olympics in Beijing, amid fears that Russia might invade its ex-Soviet neighbour.

Kiev and Moscow have been at loggerheads since Moscow annexed Crimea and backed a separatist uprising in eastern Ukraine in 2014, starting a conflict that has claimed more than 13,000 lives.

Tensions peaked after Western governments accused Moscow of amassing over 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border in recent months and warned it could be planning an attack.

Sports minister Vadym Guttsayt said Wednesday that during a “patriotic” meeting athletes and coaches were instructed to avoid the Russian Olympic delegation.

beijing-china-1st-feb-2022-short-track-speed-skaters-semyon-yelistratov-l-of-the-roc-team-and-oleg-gandei-of-ukraine-train-at-the-capital-indoor-stadium-ahead-of-the-2022-winter-olympic-games-sc Source: Alamy Stock Photo

They were told to “avoid standing with Russian athletes and not take photos”, he told the online outlet Tribuna.com.

“The war has been going on for eight years, now it is an aggravation of the situation on the border. It is very important that our athletes really control their emotions in such situations,” he said.

Guttsayt said he cannot “force” them to avoid Russians, but his ministry “recommends” that the 45 Ukrainian athletes travelling to Beijing do so:

I understand that for many years there have been friendships between athletes who train together. But…this is the country with which we are at war.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The minister added that everyone “agreed and heard” the message following the meeting.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko, a former world heavyweight champion boxer, pledged to “defend” the city, if warnings of a potential invasion by Russian forces come true.

Ukraine’s Western allies warned that they will slap harsh sanctions should Moscow attack Ukraine. The Kremlin has denied any plans to invade.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie