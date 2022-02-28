Ukraine union urges World Rugby to ban Russian teams from all competitions

THE UKRAINIAN RUGBY Federation has written to World Rugby and Rugby Europe urging them to ban Russian teams from all international rugby competitions.

In a letter obtained by The42, the Ukrainian federation asks the rugby authorities to “imagine that your wives, your daughters, your mothers have to wake up in the middle of the night to the sound of gunfire, artillery shells; or unable to go out to the streets fearing being shot at.

“Imagine your brothers, or your sons being drafted into the army and posted at a crossroads, or a bridge facing a Russian tank. This is what the Ukrainian Rugby family is living as we speak.”

The letter is addressed directly to World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont and Rugby Europe president Octavian Morariu and is signed by Ievgen Bashenkov, the president of the Ukrainian Rugby Federation.

World Rugby has confirmed to The42 that it has been in contact with the Ukrainian federation and that it will consider “further potential rugby sanctions” against Russia.

Russian forces continue to advance in Ukraine with the conflict now into its fifth day.

Last Friday, Rugby Europe announced that it had suspended all of its rugby events, tournaments, and matches on Russian soil, with World Rugby lending its support to that decision.

A statement from World Rugby on Friday said it “strongly condemns the use of military force in the Ukraine and stands in solidarity with all those affected.”

However, Rugby Europe’s measure did not ban Russian teams from playing in other countries.

On Saturday, the national Russia women’s team played against Spain in the Rugby Europe Championship [REC], losing 27-0 in Spain.

The Russian men’s team were scheduled to host the Netherlands next month in the REC but that game has been postponed.

However, Russia’s game away against Portugal on 19 March in Lisbon is still scheduled to go ahead as things stand.

The Russians also still have to play a previously postponed game away to Georgia in this year’s championship.

Russian club side Enisei-STM were due to play a home Rugby Europe Super Cup game against the Black Lions of Georgia in Sochi next weekend but that has also been postponed.

There was a long round of applause before the Ireland v Italy game in solidarity with Ukraine. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The Ukraine men’s team are ranked 37th in the world and play in the Rugby Europe Trophy, which is the third tier of the European game underneath the Six Nations and REC. They are due to play Germany away and Switzerland at home in April.

Their union has now called for Russia to be completely banned from playing in any Rugby Europe or World Rugby competitions.

Although the letter thanks the rugby authorities for their support last week, Bashenkov’s words urge further action.

“Can we allow Russian teams to continue participating in rugby competitions when most of their funding is from public sources, the same sources that are financing the invasion and destruction of Ukraine?” reads the letter.

“How can we justify that while the national team players of Ukraine have to defend their villages and cities, or evacuate their country leaving their homes and family behind to become war refugees, the Russian players can continue to comfortably train and travel to other countries to play rugby?

“How can we explain to the Ukrainian rugby clubs that while their players, coaches and members are suffering oppression of an invading army, posted on the streets of their cities ready to defend their families, the Russian rugby clubs can continue to play their matches in Rugby Europe Super Cup?”

Bashenkov asks World Rugby and Rugby Europe to take a stronger stand.

“I am therefore asking you, as my teammates in rugby, help me tackle the horrible aggressor that my fellow countrymen and women and me are facing,” concludes the letter.

The Ukraine team before a clash with Lithuania in 2019. Source: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

It is expected that World Rugby and Rugby Europe will meet overnight to discuss potential additional rugby sanctions against Russian teams.

“World Rugby and the rugby world stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, the Ukraine rugby family and all those impacted by the deeply disturbing events in the Ukraine,” a World Rugby spokesperson told The42 this afternoon.

“The safety of our rugby family is our priority, and in addition to measures announced on Friday, World Rugby is also liaising with the Ukrainian Rugby Union to determine support measures, while also considering further potential rugby sanctions.”

The executive board of the International Olympic Committee has today recommended that international sports federations and sports event organisers should “not invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions.”

The full letter from the Ukraine Rugby Federation to World Rugby and Rugby Europe:

Dear Bill, dear Octavian,

As you are fully aware, my country is under the invasion of a foreign country. Without any previous provocation, the armed forces of the Russian Federation initiated hostilities against the people of Ukraine across the whole territory. From Lviv, close to the Polish border, to Kiev or Odessa. Even the city of Kharkiv, where the Ukrainian Rugby Federation organised a Rugby Europe 7s Championship and an Olympic qualification tournament in 2019. These cities, and other areas of my country have been under the systematic attack of the Russian air force, their artillery, and their ground forces and their navy.

For one second, I would like you to imagine that your wifes, your daughters, your mothers, have to wake up in the middle of the night to the sound of gunfire, artillery shells; or unable to go out to the streets fearing being shot at. Imagine your brothers, or your sons being drafted into the army and posted at a crossroads, or a bridge facing a Russian tank. This is what the Ukrainian Rugby family is living as we speak.

I have seen the statements that both World Rugby and Rugby Europe have published in the previous hours, and I cannot do other than thanking you from the bottom of my heart and from the heart of all Ukrainians. We thank you for stopping all rugby activities on Russian territory and sending a message to the world.

However, I must ask you to take a stronger stand:

I urge World Rugby and Rugby Europe to ban any Russian team from participating in any international Rugby competition. Neither to their national representative teams, nor to their club teams.

I am conscious that this decision will impact not only the Russian Rugby Union, but also the athletes involved in rugby in that country. Me and my federation fully adhere to the Olympic Charter and the Olympic and Rugby values. But how can we allow Russian teams to continue participating in rugby competitions, when most of their funding is from public sources, the same sources that are financing the invasion and destruction of Ukraine? How can we justify that while the national team players of Ukraine have to defend their villages and cities, or evacuate their country leaving their homes and family behind to become war refugees, the Russian players can continue to comfortably train and travel to other countries to play rugby? How can we explain to the Ukrainian rugby Clubs that while their players, coaches and members are suffering oppression of an invading army, posted on the streets of their cities ready to defend their families, the Russian rugby clubs’ can continue to play their matches in Rugby Europe Super Cup?

I am conscious this decision is not easy to make. I do understand that it takes courage, determination, and valour to stand against an aggressor. But this is exactly what Rugby teaches us. No matter how bigger, faster, or stronger the opponent; We will stand our ground, fight for every centimetre, and tackle it down, alone or with the help of my teammates.

I am therefore asking you, as my teammates in rugby, help me tackle the horrible aggressor that my fellow countrymen and women and me are facing.

Ievgen Bashenkov, President of the Ukrainian Rugby Federation