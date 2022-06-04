Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 4 June 2022
Advertisement

Ukrainian flag from battleground to hang in dressing room – Oleksandr Petrakov

The country was invaded by Russia in February and a bloody conflict is ongoing.

By Press Association Saturday 4 Jun 2022, 7:57 PM
45 minutes ago 1,082 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5783452
Ukraine manager Oleksandr Petrakov in Cardiff today.
Image: PA
Ukraine manager Oleksandr Petrakov in Cardiff today.
Ukraine manager Oleksandr Petrakov in Cardiff today.
Image: PA

IT IS MORE than just a symbol. Manager Oleksandr Petrakov has revealed a Ukrainian flag from the battleground will hang in their dressing room for Sunday’s World Cup play-off final against Wales.

Ukraine are one win away from reaching the World Cup in Qatar later this year, despite the ongoing conflict in their country.

Russia invaded Ukraine over 100 days ago and a bloody war has brought heavy casualties on both sides.

Ukraine’s players are desperate to give hope to their people by qualifying for the World Cup, and Petrakov’s side are able to count on the support of most neutrals around the world.

They set up their Cardiff showdown by beating Scotland 3-1 at Hampden Park on Wednesday on a night of raw emotion.

Petrakov dedicated that victory to troops who are defending their country against attacks from Russia – and now says the field of battle will be brought to the dressing room.

“Our team wrote to soldiers and received a flag from the war, which they promised to hang in the dressing room,” said Petrakov, who became visibly emotional discussing the situation in Ukraine and spoke little at his pre-match press conference.

“It’s a really hard situation in Ukraine and not everyone can watch football because of the situation, but we will try to concentrate and play well.”

Dynamo Kyiv midfielder Oleksandr Karavaev’s family live in the southern city of Kherson, which is under Russian occupation.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Karavaev said: “They cannot watch the match because there is no connection and internet. But they communicate by messages and they read the news.

“I had my birthday on June 3 and, also my mum’s, and it was a nice present for them.

“The occupation changed much for my friends, many of then lost work. But they hope the occupation and freeing of the lands and returning of normal routine will happen soon.

“They are all in positive mood because they see the cost of the war (to Russia) and see that it is possible for Ukraine to defend in this war.

“The game in Scotland was very emotional for us. But we know this is the most important game of our lives and we will do everything possible to win it.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie