Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 5 October 2022
Advertisement

Ukraine to join Spain and Portugal in 2030 World Cup bid

Joint bid ‘aims to contribute through the power of football to the recovery of a country undergoing reconstruction’.

By AFP Wednesday 5 Oct 2022, 2:27 PM
18 minutes ago 264 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5884831
Portuguese Soccer Federation president Fernando Gomes, left, president of the Spanish Royal Federation of Soccer, Luis Rubiales, right, Ukrainian Football Federation president Andriy Pavelko, centre
Image: AP/PA Images
Portuguese Soccer Federation president Fernando Gomes, left, president of the Spanish Royal Federation of Soccer, Luis Rubiales, right, Ukrainian Football Federation president Andriy Pavelko, centre
Portuguese Soccer Federation president Fernando Gomes, left, president of the Spanish Royal Federation of Soccer, Luis Rubiales, right, Ukrainian Football Federation president Andriy Pavelko, centre
Image: AP/PA Images

WAR-TORN UKRAINE will join Spain and Portugal in a bid to host the 2030 World Cup, presidents from the three countries’ football associations announced today.

The original proposal was made public two years ago and the Spanish football association said in a statement the idea was backed by Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin.

“The Royal Spanish Football Federation and the Portuguese Football Federation have incorporated the Ukrainian Football Association into the Iberian Bid to organise the 2030 World Cup,” The Spanish Football Federation said in a statement.

“With the full support of  Aleksander Ceferin, the Iberian bid incorporates the federation chaired by Andriy Pavelko in order to build bridges and project a message of unity, solidarity and generosity from all of European football,” it added.

Portugal hosted the 2004 European Championship while Ukraine was a joint host with Poland of Euro 2012.

“The example of tenacity and resilience set by the Ukrainian people is inspiring,” the Portuguese Football Federation said.

It added that the joint bid “aims to contribute through the power of football to the recovery of a country undergoing reconstruction”.

The federation said that the terms of Ukraine’s role in the bid “will be discussed and defined in due course”.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

It follows the announcement last month from an Egyptian official that Egypt, Greece and Saudi Arabia are in talks to jointly host the 2030 World Cup.

In August, Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Paraguay launched their bid to host the event – which is the centenary of the first World Cup, held in Uruguay – with the hope of bringing the global showpiece back to its first home.

The 2026 edition has already been awarded to three countries – Canada, Mexico and the United States.

More than half of the 21 World Cup finals already staged have been in Europe but later this year Qatar will host the finals, the first time they have been played in the Middle East.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie