University of Limerick keep Sigerson dream alive with narrow win over DCU

University of Limerick 0-14

Dublin City University 1-10

TITLE-CHASING UNIVERSITY of Limerick sealed their progress to another Sigerson Cup semi-final with a sweet one-point victory against DCU.

The third-level title has so far eluded the Limerick side, but they took a huge step towards changing that on Wednesday evening. Pushed all the way during an enjoyable hour of football, the winners shaded an entertaining contest at a dry but cold UL campus.

Perhaps 14 scores to 11 tells a better picture, with UL edging possession, territory and overall openings in a night of fast-paced action. Paul Keaney was key to their charge in the second period, but it was perhaps Frank Irwin who’d caused the greater damage in the first half.

Racing into a 0-5 to no score lead, UL held all the aces. DCU looked toothless but eventually propelled themselves back into the tie with Shane O’Donnell to the fore. It was a one-point game at half time after Joe Hagan’s exquisite effort cut UL’s lead to just 0-7.

Advertisement

UL boss Declan Brouder lost his captain Mark Dempsey to a black card in the first play after the restart. Dempsey’s pull down meant the tie was level but DCU now a man up.

UL’s reply was a brace of frees from Keaney, after Sean McDonnell had put them back in front.

DCU’s double sub, which included Senan Baker, made an impact. The visitors took the direct route and Baker profited, palming to the net for a level game in the 46th minute.

Again UL, and again Keaney, knocked over a brace with Irwin in support to wipe out the goal.

DCU had another spurt and closed back to within a point thanks to Kevin Quinn, before the same player dropped a long-range effort which hit the crossbar and bounced clear, leaving the hosts to get over the line.

Scorers for University of Limerick: Paul Keaney 0-5 (0-4 frees); Frank Irwin 0-3; Ciaran Downes 0-2; Daniel Walsh, Cian Glennon, Sean McDonnell, Cian O’Grady 0-1 each.

Scorers for Dublin City University: Senan Baker 1-1; Shane O’Donnell 0-3; Shane Walsh 0-2 (frees); Matthew Costello, Ruairi Keane, Joe Hagan, Kevin Quinn 0-1 each.

University of Limerick: Conor Flaherty (Claregalway, Galway); Colm Moriarty (Annascaul, Kerry), Mark Dempsey (capt, Moorefield, Kildare), Caelim Keogh (Padraig Pearses, Roscommon); Darragh Cashman (Millstreet, Cork), Cian Glennon (St Faithleach’s, Roscommon), Daniel Walsh (Kilmurry Ibrickane, Clare); Cathal Ryan (Rathmore, Kerry), Brian McNamara (Cooraclare, Clare); Frank Irwin (Ballina Stephenites, Mayo), Paul Keaney (St. Mary’s, Leitrim), Sean McDonnell (Mallow, Cork); Paul Walsh (Brosna, Kerry), Jack McCabe (Corofin, Galway), Ciaran Downes (Kilmihill, Clare).

Subs: Eliah O’Riordan (Fr. Casey’s, Limerick) for Glennon (43); Cian McHale (Moy Davitts, Mayo) for McDonnell (46); Luke Murphy (Cullen, Cork) for P Walsh (51); Cian O’Grady (Castlegregory, Kerry) for McCabe (60), Jack Fallon (Mayo Gaels) for Downes (62).

Dublin City University: Cian McGuinness (Longford Slashers, Longford); Bryan Masterson (Abbeylara, Longford), Jamie Grant (Termon, Donegal), Seán Fitzgerald (Barna, Galway); Keelin McGann (Kenagh, Longford), Ruairi Keane (Mayo Gaels, Mayo), Joesph Hagan (Dromard, Longford); Matthew Costello (Dunshaughlin, Meath), Ryan Donohoe (Gowna, Cavan); Dean Robertson (Ballymun Kickhams, Dublin), Shane Walsh (Na Fianna, Meath), Shane O’Donnell (St. Eunan’s, Donegal); Paraic Hughes (Kilanerin, Wexford), Dylan McKeown (Dundalk Gaels, Louth), Cian Hughes (Kilanerin, Wexford).

Subs: K Quinn (Blessington, Wicklow) for Donohue, Senan Baker (Caulry, Westmeath) for C Hughes (both 39).