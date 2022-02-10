Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 10 February 2022
Clifford magic helps UL into first Sigerson Cup final since 1997

They had three points to spare over DCU in tonight’s semi-final.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 10 Feb 2022, 9:22 PM
1 hour ago 7,076 Views 1 Comment
UL's David Clifford celebrates after the game with Gearoid O'Donovan.
UL 0-14

DCU 0-11

TWO LATE SCORES from David Clifford propelled UL into their first Sigerson Cup decider in 25 years as they saw off DCU in Carlow tonight. 

UL went into battle without injured duo Stefan Okunbor and Eoghan McLaughlin, but they’ll face NUIG in next week’s decider after this thrilling victory.

The sides were deadlocked at 0-11 apiece on 52 minutes when Clifford curled over a free from near the sideline to nudge UL ahead. The Kerry star was involved in a move that saw Emmet McMahon stroke over a point and then Clifford nailed a massive score from play to seal a three point win.

It was a deserved win for the Limerick college, but DCU were left to rue a host of wides and unforced errors in the second-half. They had plenty of attacking talent, led by Donegal’s Shane O’Donnell and Offaly’s Shane Tierney.

Galway forward Robert Finnerty clipped three first-half frees but was helped scoreless from play. Mayo’s Paul Towey started the game on fire for UL, scoring three excellent points as the led 10-7 early in the second-half.

DCU roared back into the game and when Carlow native Jordan Morrissey drove forward and added his name to the scoreboard, the teams were level. 

Then Clifford took control and guided his college to victory.

More to follow…

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie



