UL hammer neighbours TUS Midwest in Fitzgibbon Cup

University of Limerick 5-30

TUS Midwest 0-14

Tom Clancy reports from Maguires Fields, University of Limerick

UNIVERSITY OF LIMERICK had thirty-one points to spare over neighbours TUS Midwest in Fitzgibbon Cup round one on Thursday evening.

The six-time winners are managed by former Limerick senior selector Brian Ryan and they powered their way to victory thanks to an opening half-goal blitz. This emphatic victory was on the cards with the gap at 12 points by the first water-break.

Clare star Mark Rodgers helped himself to a hat-trick while Tipperary’s Gearoid O’Connor and Sean Twomey of Cork also raised green flags. Three of those goals came in three minutes, in the 11th, 12th and 13th minutes. This propelled UL 3-5 to 0-2 ahead after an even opening 10 minutes.

Rodgers added two more goals on 20 and 22, with the margin out to 5-14 to 0-5 at the change of ends.

TUS had little reply and Billy Seymour fired a penalty over in the second-half, but TUS were unable to match the quality shown by the hosts. Robin Mounsey found three fine points while UL hit 10 second half wides.

The margin was 27 by the second-half water break, as the UL forward put the visiting puck-out under constant pressure.

UL could withdraw the impressive Limerick senior player Brian O’Grady and Rodgers after just 36 minutes as points were the order in the second half. Among those on target were Waterford’s Michael Kiely and Billy Power while Bryan O’Mara and Ciaran Connolly supplied long range efforts. Niall Brennan was also in fine form in front of goal.

TU Dublin are the other side in Group C, and they host TUS Midwest in round two next week.

Earlier today, GMIT were comfortable 3-26 to 1-08 winners over Trinity College.

Scorers for University of Limerick: Mark Rodgers 3-1; Gearoid O’Connor 1-7 (0-5 frees); Michael Kiely 0-6; Niall Brennan 0-5; Sean Twomey 1-2, Ciaran Connolly, Bryan O’Mara 0-2 each; Brian O’Grady, Michael Gough, Conor O’Grady, 0-1 each.

Scorers for TUS Midwest: Billy Seymour 0-6 (0-3 frees, 0-1 pen); Robin Mounsey 0-3; Shane Taylor 0-2, Kian O’Kelly, Sean O’Loughlin, Aaron Mulcahy 0-1 each.

University of Limerick:

1. Eoin Davis (St. Catherines, Cork)

2. Daniel Treacy (Scariff, Clare), 3. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge, Galway), 4. Michael Gough (Smith O’Brien’s, Clare)

5. Brian Staunton (Thomastown, Kilkenny), 6. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross Ballycahill, Tipperary), 7. Conor Flaherty (Carnmore/Claregalway, Galway)

8. Brian O’Grady (Kilteely/Dromkeen, Limerick), 9. Ciaran Connolly (Loughmore Castleiney, Tipperary)

10. Niall Brennan (Lisdowney, Kilkenny), 11. Gearoid O’Connor (Moyne Templetuohy, Tipperary), 12. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers, Cork)

13. Billy Power (Clonea, Waterford), 14. Mark Rogers (Scariff, Clare), 15. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside/Ballincourty, Waterford)

Subs:

24. Rory Duff (Mungret/St. Paul’s, Limerick) for Flaherty (half-time),

21. Killian Sampson (Shinrone, Offaly) for Brian Staunton (half-time),

18. Ross Hayes (Crusheen, Clare) for B. O’Grady (36 mins),

19. Conor O’Grady (Hospital Herbertstown, Limerick) for Rodgers (36 mins),

17. Mikey O’Grady (Knockainey, Limerick) for O’Connor (47 mins)

TUS Midwest

1. Cian Broderick (Clarecastle, Clare)

7. Cathal Downes (Kildimo Pallaskenry, Limerick) 3. Paddy Donnellan (Broadford Clare), 2. Tomás O’Connor (Ballybrown, Limerick),

18. Adam Healy (Nenagh Eire Og, Tipperary) 6. Barry Mahony (Crotta O’Neill’s, Kerry), 5. Eric Killeen (Rathdowney Errill, Laois),

8. Josh McCarthy (Toomevara, Tipperary), 21. Robin Mounsey (Ruan, Clare)

10. Shane Taylor (Broadford, Clare), 11. Eoin Hurley (Newcastle West, Limerick), 12. Seán O’Loughlin (Kilmaley, Clare)

13. Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell, Limerick), 14. Billy Seymour (Kiladangan, Tipperary), Kian O’Kelly (Kilruane McDonagh’s, Tipperary).

Subs Used:

9. Evan Fitzpatrick (Roscrea, Tipperary) for Healy (24 mins)

15. Ross Bonnar (Cashel Kind Cormacs, Tipperary) for Hurley (half-time)

4.Michael Cremin (Newcastle West, Limerick) for O’Loughlin (half-time)

19. Aaron Mulcahy (Midleton, Cork) for Kirby (47 mins)

24. Darragh Tynan (Roscrea, Tipperary) for Taylor (56 mins)

Referee: Shane Hynes (Galway)