Galway and Kerry players lead the way in Rising Stars Football Team of the Year

GALWAY AND KERRY players are to the fore in this year’s Higher Education Rising Stars Football Team of the Year, which was announced today.

The awards scheme, sponsored by Electric Ireland, recognises the stars of this season’s Sigerson Cup competition. Champions NUI Galway have seven players included, there are four from finalists UL, with semi-finalists DCU and MTU Kerry both have two players on the team.

Kerry’s David Clifford, Galway’s Matthew Tierney and Sean Kelly, Cork’s Sean Powter and Mayo’s Eoghan McLaughlin are some of the star intercounty figures on this year’s side.

In total there are four Galway players honoured, three from Kerry, two apiece for Mayo and Roscommon, along with one from Kildare, Cork, Sligo and Clare.

Kerry’s Fionán Mackessy is a standout inclusion, as the dual star was last week named on the hurling team at midfield after his exploits on Ryan Cup.

Announcing the Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars Football Team of the Year for 2022! 🏆🏐 Read more about the 15 winners in the thread below! #FirstClassRivals 👇 pic.twitter.com/1dN165BfSL — Electric Ireland (@ElectricIreland) March 21, 2022

2022 Electric Ireland HE GAA Rising Stars Football Team of the Year

1. Conor Carroll – NUIG – Oranmore-Maree (club), Roscommon (county).

2. Eoghan McLaughlin – UL – Westport, Mayo.

3. Shea Ryan – DCU – Sarsfields, Kildare.

4. Fionán Mackessy – MTU Kerry – Ardfert, Kerry.

5. Sean Powter – UL – Douglas, Cork.

6. Eoin Kelly – NUIG – Moycullen, Galway.

7. Sean Kelly – NUIG – Moycullen, Galway.

8. Red Óg Murphy – DCU – Curry, Sligo.

9. Matthew Tierney – NUIG – Oughterard, Galway.

10. Fionn McDonagh – NUIG – Westport, Mayo.

11. Emmet McMahon – UL – Kildysart, Clare.

12. Gavin Burke – NUIG – Corofin, Galway.

13. Cathal Heneghan – NUIG – Michael Glaveys, Roscommon.

14. David Clifford – UL – Fossa, Kerry.

15. Tony Brosnan – MTU Kerry – Dr Crokes, Kerry.

