Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Monday 21 March 2022
Advertisement

Galway and Kerry players lead the way in Rising Stars Football Team of the Year

Eight counties have players on the team.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 21 Mar 2022, 1:08 PM
1 hour ago 1,935 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5716799
NUIG's Matthew Tierney and UL's David Clifford.
Image: INPHO
NUIG's Matthew Tierney and UL's David Clifford.
NUIG's Matthew Tierney and UL's David Clifford.
Image: INPHO

GALWAY AND KERRY players are to the fore in this year’s Higher Education Rising Stars Football Team of the Year, which was announced today.

The awards scheme, sponsored by Electric Ireland, recognises the stars of this season’s Sigerson Cup competition. Champions NUI Galway have seven players included, there are four from finalists UL, with semi-finalists DCU and MTU Kerry both have two players on the team.

Kerry’s David Clifford, Galway’s Matthew Tierney and Sean Kelly, Cork’s Sean Powter and Mayo’s Eoghan McLaughlin are some of the star intercounty figures on this year’s side.

In total there are four Galway players honoured, three from Kerry, two apiece for Mayo and Roscommon, along with one from Kildare, Cork, Sligo and Clare.

Kerry’s Fionán Mackessy is a standout inclusion, as the dual star was last week named on the hurling team at midfield after his exploits on Ryan Cup.

2022 Electric Ireland HE GAA Rising Stars Football Team of the Year

  • 1. Conor Carroll – NUIG – Oranmore-Maree (club), Roscommon (county).
  • 2. Eoghan McLaughlin – UL – Westport, Mayo.
  • 3. Shea Ryan – DCU – Sarsfields, Kildare.
  • 4. Fionán Mackessy – MTU Kerry – Ardfert, Kerry.
  • 5. Sean Powter – UL – Douglas, Cork.
  • 6. Eoin Kelly – NUIG – Moycullen, Galway.
  • 7. Sean Kelly – NUIG – Moycullen, Galway.
  • 8. Red Óg Murphy – DCU – Curry, Sligo.
  • 9. Matthew Tierney – NUIG – Oughterard, Galway.
  • 10. Fionn McDonagh – NUIG – Westport, Mayo. 
  • 11. Emmet McMahon – UL – Kildysart, Clare.
  • 12. Gavin Burke – NUIG – Corofin, Galway.
  • 13. Cathal Heneghan – NUIG – Michael Glaveys, Roscommon.
  • 14. David Clifford – UL – Fossa, Kerry.
  • 15. Tony Brosnan – MTU Kerry – Dr Crokes, Kerry.

*****

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

A new episode of The Front Row, in partnership with Guinness, is out now. After Ireland’s Triple Crown win, Murray Kinsella gives us the rundown on his team of the tournament. Ireland international Sene Naoupu also joins the panel to chat about her career and look ahead to the start of the Women’s Six Nations. Click here to subscribe or listen below:

Subscribe


Source: The42/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie