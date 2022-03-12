Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Saturday 12 March 2022
Advertisement

Kerry ace and captain stars as UL survive UCC fightback to win another O'Connor Cup

The Limerick college retained their crown after a thrilling final.

By Daragh Small Saturday 12 Mar 2022, 5:54 PM
41 minutes ago 646 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5709325
Fiadhna Tangney lifting the silverware.
Image: Sportsfile.
Fiadhna Tangney lifting the silverware.
Fiadhna Tangney lifting the silverware.
Image: Sportsfile.

UL 0-12

UCC 0-11

UL CAPTAIN FIADHNA Tangney scored 0-4 as her side were crowned Yoplait O’Connor Cup champions again after a thrilling win over UCC.

The holders held a 0-10 to 0-4 lead at half-time and they went on to make it five titles since 2014 at a wet and windy DCU Dóchas Éireann.

But it was not without a scare, UCC came with a late fightback and they almost got level before the end only for the equaliser to evade them.

Kerry star Tangney won the toss and UL played with a strong wind at their backs in the first half. They scored twice in the opening minute with Erone Fitzpatrick and Tangney on target.

UL went on to take a 0-8 to 0-0 lead into the water break. UCC were struggling to contend with the driving rain into their faces, Tangney brought her tally to 0-4, while Niamh O’Connor, Ailish Morrissey and Hannah O’Donoghue also chipped in, in the opening quarter.

The reigning champions were making the most of their wind advantage but Katie Quirke set up Sadhbh O’Leary and she got UCC’s first point of the game in the 22nd minute.

Ciara McCarthy scored from distance shortly afterwards and Sarah Leahy got forward for another but Morrissey steadied the UL ship, and they were 0-9 to 0-3 in front approaching half-time.

Aisling Reidy and Emma Cleary exchanged points before the interval and Quirke was inches away from a badly needed goal.

ucc-v-ul-yoplait-lgfa-oconnor-cup-final Sadhbh O'Leary of UCC in action against Roisin Ambrose of UL. Source: Eóin Noonan/SPORTSFILE

However, UL went in with a six-point lead and although Cleary scored early in the second half there was no onslaught. Instead, Morrissey scored her third, this time from a free, and almost found the net moments later.

That left the door open for UCC who were still in the game, trailing 0-11 to 0-5, in the 39th minute. Quirke was next to score but Morrissey answered that again and it looked like UL would cruise to the win.

However, UCC caught fire in the closing quarter; Kellyann Hogan scored in the 50th minute and further points from Quirke (two), McCarthy and Laura O’Mahony brought the lead down to just one with time running out.

UCC were on the brink and they had a number of chances late on but Hogan shot wide from a free and they couldn’t find another opening to draw the sides level.

Scorers for UL: F Tangney 0-4 (2f), A Morrissey 0-4 (2f), N O’Connor 0-1, E Fitzpatrick 0-1, H O’Donoghue 0-1, A Reidy 0-1.

Scorers for UCC: K Quirke 0-3 (2f), E Cleary 0-2 (1f), C McCarthy 0-2, K Hogan 0-1 (1f), S O’Leary 0-1, C S Leahy 0-1, L O’Mahony 0-1.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

UL: R Landers; A Molloy, S Ni Chonnaill, C Boyle; C Needham, R Ambrose, E O’Shea; N O’Connor, A Reidy; Z Fay, E Fitzpatrick, D Beirne; A Morrissey, F Tangney, H O’Donoghue.

Subs: L Noone for Boyle (30), S Cunney for Beirne (37), A Sexton for Fitzpatrick (49), A O’Rourke for Morrissey (49).

UCC: C Forde; R Corkery, J O’Gorman, S Leahy; J O’Sullivan, I Sheehan, L O’Mahony; K Horgan, E Mullins; K Hogan, E Cleary, C McCarthy; A Carey, K Quirke, S O’Leary.

Subs: A Fennessy for Carey (45), N Martin for O’Sullivan (57).

Referee: Jonathan Murphy (Carlow).

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Small
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie