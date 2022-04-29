Billy Burns returns from injury to start at out-half for Ulster against Edinburgh

BILLY BURNS HAS returned from injury to start at out-half for Ulster in their United Rugby Championship clash with Edinburgh on Saturday at DAM Health Stadium [kick-off, 7.35pm].
Burns will line out alongside Nathan Doak at scrum-half, while Mike Lowry moves to full-back to join wingers Rob Baloucoune and Ethan McIlroy.
Gareth Milasinovich comes into the front row at tighthead with Andrew Warwick at loosehead and Rob Herring at hooker.
Iain Henderson will captain the side from the second row and is joined by Kieran Treadwell.
Marcus Rea and Duane Vermeulen return to the back-row at blindside and Number Eight respectively, with Nick Timoney switching to openside flanker.
Ulster team v Edinburgh
15. Mike Lowry
14. Rob Baloucoune
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Ethan McIlroy
10. Billy Burns
9. Nathan Doak;
1. Andrew Warwick
2. Rob Herring
3. Gareth Milasinovich
4. Kieran Treadwell
5. Iain Henderson
6. Marcus Rea
7. Nick Timoney
8. Duane Vermeulen.
Replacements:
Brad Roberts
Eric O’Sullivan
Ross Kane
Alan O’Connor
Matty Rea
John Cooney
Stewart Moore
Rob Lyttle.
