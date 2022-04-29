Billy Burns returns from injury to start at out-half for Ulster against Edinburgh

BILLY BURNS HAS returned from injury to start at out-half for Ulster in their United Rugby Championship clash with Edinburgh on Saturday at DAM Health Stadium [kick-off, 7.35pm].

Burns will line out alongside Nathan Doak at scrum-half, while Mike Lowry moves to full-back to join wingers Rob Baloucoune and Ethan McIlroy.

Gareth Milasinovich comes into the front row at tighthead with Andrew Warwick at loosehead and Rob Herring at hooker.

Iain Henderson will captain the side from the second row and is joined by Kieran Treadwell.

Marcus Rea and Duane Vermeulen return to the back-row at blindside and Number Eight respectively, with Nick Timoney switching to openside flanker.

Ulster team v Edinburgh

15. Mike Lowry

14. Rob Baloucoune

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Ethan McIlroy

10. Billy Burns

9. Nathan Doak;

1. Andrew Warwick

2. Rob Herring

3. Gareth Milasinovich

4. Kieran Treadwell

5. Iain Henderson

6. Marcus Rea

7. Nick Timoney

8. Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements:

Brad Roberts

Eric O’Sullivan

Ross Kane

Alan O’Connor

Matty Rea

John Cooney

Stewart Moore

Rob Lyttle.

