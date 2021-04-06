BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 6 April 2021
Mixed update from Ulster as Izuchukwu to undergo scan and Henderson to be 'monitored'

The northern province face Northampton Saints in Saturday’s Challenge Cup quarter-final.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 6 Apr 2021, 6:47 PM
1 hour ago 1,753 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5402188

ulster Injury woe: Cormac Izuchukwu and Iain Henderson. Source: Inpho Sport.

ULSTER SECOND ROW Cormac Izuchukwu will undergo a scan on his knee tomorrow, having sustained an injury in Sunday’s Challenge Cup clash against Harlequins.

Tullamore 21-year-old Izuchukwu has impressed since making a recent breakthrough to senior rugby, but the Academy lock hobble off in Sunday’s 57-21 win over Quins at The Stoop.

Head coach Dan McFarland told the media that it “did not look good” after, with Ulster issuing an injury update this afternoon.

cormac-izuchukwu-leaves-the-field-due-to-an-injury Izuchukwu leaving the field. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Within, the Northern province revealed that Iain Henderson’s “availability for this weekend will be monitored during the week”. The Irish international is recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered against England in the final Six Nations game.

Ulster face Northampton Saints in Saturday’s Challenge Cup quarter-final at Franklin’s Gardens. The loss of Izuchukwu certainly comes as a blow, with McFarland now facing a second-row shortage.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

