Mixed update from Ulster as Izuchukwu to undergo scan and Henderson to be 'monitored'

Injury woe: Cormac Izuchukwu and Iain Henderson. Source: Inpho Sport.

ULSTER SECOND ROW Cormac Izuchukwu will undergo a scan on his knee tomorrow, having sustained an injury in Sunday’s Challenge Cup clash against Harlequins.

Tullamore 21-year-old Izuchukwu has impressed since making a recent breakthrough to senior rugby, but the Academy lock hobble off in Sunday’s 57-21 win over Quins at The Stoop.

Head coach Dan McFarland told the media that it “did not look good” after, with Ulster issuing an injury update this afternoon.

Izuchukwu leaving the field. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Within, the Northern province revealed that Iain Henderson’s “availability for this weekend will be monitored during the week”. The Irish international is recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered against England in the final Six Nations game.

Ulster face Northampton Saints in Saturday’s Challenge Cup quarter-final at Franklin’s Gardens. The loss of Izuchukwu certainly comes as a blow, with McFarland now facing a second-row shortage.

