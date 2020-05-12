This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Will Addison and Jordi Murphy sign new contracts to stay with Ulster

Dan McFarland has confirmed his 43-man senior squad for next season.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 12 May 2020, 10:15 AM
ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Will Addison and Jordi Murphy have both signed new two-year contracts to stay with the province.

The Ireland international pair’s deals had been set to expire this summer but Ulster have secured versatile back Addison and back row Murphy through until June 2022.

irelands-will-addison Ireland international Addison has signed a new deal.

27-year-old Addison joined the province from Sale Sharks in 2018 and has impressed at fullback and outside centre despite injury issues, while he made his Ireland debut during the 2018 November Tests.

30-times capped Ireland international Murphy moved to Ulster from his native Leinster in 2018 and rapidly established himself as a key man for Dan McFarland’s side. 

The announcement of the new deals for Addison and Murphy came as Ulster also confirmed their 43-man squad for next season, including new recruits Ian Madigan and Alby Mathewson, who will both join on one-year contracts.

The province have confirmed that 21-year-old wing Angus Kernohan, 25-year-old hooker Zack McCall, and 30-year-old flanker Clive Ross are leaving the province.

With 39 of his 43-man squad for next season Irish-qualified, Ulster head coach McFarland shared his excitement about the future.

“Our desire to build on the successes of this season to-date is evidenced in our strong investment in talent from the current squad,” said McFarland.

jordi-murphy Murphy joined from Leinster in 2018. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“Although it’s an uncertain time for rugby, and all sport, I am confident our selection will stand us in good stead for when we are able to safely start the new season.

“Once again, the chosen line-up of players shines a light on the indigenous talent nurtured through the academy by Kieran Campbell and his staff – and the role which it, along with the province’s clubs and schools, continues to play in securing the future of Ulster Rugby.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the players who are moving on from the squad. This includes Clive Ross, who earned 73 caps since joining the province on a development contract in 2014, along with 21-capped Angus Kernohan, and Zack McCall.

“Looking to the future, we look forward to welcoming the new additions to the squad, who are set to bring their own unique skills and talent, as we move towards a time when the 2020/21 season can kick-off.”

Meanwhile, Ulster have confirmed that Reuben Crothers, Ben Carson, Nathan Doak, Lewis Finlay, Cormac Izuchukwu and James McCormick will all join their academy ahead of next season.

Tullamore man Izuchukwu, a 20-year-old second row, is a fascinating addition having come through the Ireland 7s programme.

Ulster senior squad for 2020/21:

Loosehead propsKyle McCall, Jack McGrath, Eric O’Sullivan, Andrew Warwick

Hookers: Rob Herring, John Andrew, Adam McBurney

Tighthead props: Gareth Milasinovic, Marty Moore,  Tom O’Toole, Ross Kane

Second rows: Sam Carter, Iain Henderson, Alan O’Connor, David O’Connor, Kieran Treadwell

Back rows: Marcell Coetzee, Greg Jones, Jordi Murphy, Marcus Rea, Matty Rea, Sean Reidy, Nick Timoney

Scrum-halves: John Cooney, Alby Mathewson, David Shanahan, Jonny Stewart

Out-halves: Billy Burns, Bill Johnston, Ian Madigan

Centres: Stuart McCloskey, Angus Curtis, James Hume, Luke Marshall, Stewart Moore

Back threes: Will Addison, Jacob Stockdale, Robert Baloucoune, Matt Faddes, Craig Gilroy, Louis Ludik, Rob Lyttle, Michael Lowry

Ulster academy squad for 2020/21:

Azur Allison
Ben Carson
Reuben Crothers
Nathan Doak
Lewis Finlay
Bruce Houston
Hayden Hyde
Cormac Izuchukwu
Dave McCann
James McCormick
Ethan McIlroy
Conor Rankin
Callum Reid
Aaron Sexton
Tom Stewart

