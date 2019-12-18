Ulster issue ban to individual over abusive behaviour during win over Harlequins

ULSTER CEO JONNY Petrie this morning announced that the northern province have handed down a ban to a person who attended their Champions Cup win over Harlequins at the Kingspan Stadium this month.

Petrie tweeted that a complaint was made by supporters who attended the 7 December fixture and stated that ‘abusive behaviour will never have any place here’.

As a result of complaints made by other supporters at the Harlequins game, I have today banned an individual from future @UlsterRugby matches. We all want @KingspanStadium to be an intimidating place for away teams to visit, but abusive behaviour will never have any place here — Jonny Petrie (@JP_Petrie) December 18, 2019 Source: Jonny Petrie /Twitter

It is the second time this year that Ulster have issued a ban.

In January, the northern province launched an investigation that culminated in a ban for an individual over racist abuse directed at ex-Munster star Simon Zebo during the Champions Cup win over Racing 92.