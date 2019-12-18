Ulster issue ban to individual over abusive behaviour during win over Harlequins

ULSTER CEO JONNY Petrie this morning announced that the northern province have handed down a ban to a person who attended their Champions Cup win over Harlequins at the Kingspan Stadium this month.
Petrie tweeted that a complaint was made by supporters who attended the 7 December fixture and stated that ‘abusive behaviour will never have any place here’.
It is the second time this year that Ulster have issued a ban.
In January, the northern province launched an investigation that culminated in a ban for an individual over racist abuse directed at ex-Munster star Simon Zebo during the Champions Cup win over Racing 92.
