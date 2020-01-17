Addison fit for Ulster as Ireland call-up O'Toole starts at tighthead prop

ULSTER HEAD COACH Dan McFarland has included Will Addison in his team for tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup clash with Bath at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast [KO 3.15pm, BT Sport].

The Ireland international limped off with a calf injury during last weekend’s defeat away to Clermont but has come through the training week to be named to start tomorrow, when a win for Ulster will secure their place in the quarter-finals.

O'Toole gets a big opportunity at tighthead. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

The only change to the Ulster starting XV is the introduction of 21-year-old Ireland call-up Tom O’Toole at tighthead prop in place of the injured Marty Moore, who was also forced off last time out against Clermont.

There are three changes on the bench, with tighthead Ross Kane, back row Nick Timoney, and wing Craig Gilroy all coming into the matchday 23.

Ireland boss Andy Farrell will be watching O’Toole’s second European start closely, while other Six Nations squad members like John Cooney, Billy Burns, Jack McGrath, Rob Herring, and Iain Henderson will also be out to impress.

Ulster’s main focus, however, will be on completing the job with a home victory against what is largely a second-string Bath team. Ulster out-half Billy Burns will line up opposite his older brother, Freddie.

Ulster:

15. Will Addison

14. Robert Baloucoune

13. Luke Marshall

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Jack McGrath

2. Rob Herring

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Iain Henderson (capt.)

6. Sean Reidy

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

16. Adam McBurney

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Ross Kane

19. Kieran Treadwell

20. Nick Timoney

21. David Shanahan

22. Bill Johnston

23. Craig Gilroy

Bath:

15. Tom Homer

14. Gabe Hamer-Webb

13. Jackson Willison

12. Max Wright

11. Ruaridh McConnochie

10. Freddie Burns

9. Ollie Fox

1. Beno Obano

2. Jack Walker

3. Will Stuart

4. Matt Garvey

5. Charlie Ewels (captain)

6. Tom Ellis

7. Sam Underhill

8. Josh Bayliss

Replacements:

16. Ross Batty

17. Lucas Noguera

18. Sam Nixon

19. Josh McNally

20. Mike Williams

21. Chris Cook

22. Rhys Priestland

23. Tom de Glanville

Referee: Alexandre Ruiz [FFR].

