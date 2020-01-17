Addison fit for Ulster as Ireland call-up O'Toole starts at tighthead prop

ULSTER HEAD COACH Dan McFarland has included Will Addison in his team for tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup clash with Bath at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast [KO 3.15pm, BT Sport].
The Ireland international limped off with a calf injury during last weekend’s defeat away to Clermont but has come through the training week to be named to start tomorrow, when a win for Ulster will secure their place in the quarter-finals.
The only change to the Ulster starting XV is the introduction of 21-year-old Ireland call-up Tom O’Toole at tighthead prop in place of the injured Marty Moore, who was also forced off last time out against Clermont.
There are three changes on the bench, with tighthead Ross Kane, back row Nick Timoney, and wing Craig Gilroy all coming into the matchday 23.
Ireland boss Andy Farrell will be watching O’Toole’s second European start closely, while other Six Nations squad members like John Cooney, Billy Burns, Jack McGrath, Rob Herring, and Iain Henderson will also be out to impress.
Ulster’s main focus, however, will be on completing the job with a home victory against what is largely a second-string Bath team. Ulster out-half Billy Burns will line up opposite his older brother, Freddie.
Ulster:
15. Will Addison
14. Robert Baloucoune
13. Luke Marshall
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney
1. Jack McGrath
2. Rob Herring
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Iain Henderson (capt.)
6. Sean Reidy
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee
Replacements:
16. Adam McBurney
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Ross Kane
19. Kieran Treadwell
20. Nick Timoney
21. David Shanahan
22. Bill Johnston
23. Craig Gilroy
Bath:
15. Tom Homer
14. Gabe Hamer-Webb
13. Jackson Willison
12. Max Wright
11. Ruaridh McConnochie
10. Freddie Burns
9. Ollie Fox
1. Beno Obano
2. Jack Walker
3. Will Stuart
4. Matt Garvey
5. Charlie Ewels (captain)
6. Tom Ellis
7. Sam Underhill
8. Josh Bayliss
Replacements:
16. Ross Batty
17. Lucas Noguera
18. Sam Nixon
19. Josh McNally
20. Mike Williams
21. Chris Cook
22. Rhys Priestland
23. Tom de Glanville
Referee: Alexandre Ruiz [FFR].
Impressive debutant Garry Doyle joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to sift through Andy Farrell's Six Nations squad selection, talk Ireland captaincy, and much more.
