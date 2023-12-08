Iain Henderson returns to lead Ulster against Bath

LOCK IAIN HENDERSON returns to lead Ulster as they begin their Champions Cup campaign against Bath at the Rec tomorrow (KO: 3.15pm, TNT Sports 1).
The club captain and Ireland international lock is back in the side following a short-term injury and is joined by Alan O’Connor in an experienced second row.
The front row remains unchanged from last week’s disappointing URC defeat against Edinburgh, as World Cup-winning Springbok prop, Steven Kitshoff, makes his European debut for his new club. Hooker Tom Stewart and tighthead prop, Tom O’Toole, retain their places.
Former Exeter Chiefs man, Dave Ewers, returns to the starting line-up at blindside flanker. Nick Timoney starts on the openside, with academy forward, James McNabney, starting at No 8 again as he makes his third start in succession.
Nathan Doak and Billy Burns form the half-back partnership.
The centre partnership remains unchanged from last week, as Stuart McCloskey and James Hume start.
Jacob Stockdale plays on the left wing, with Rob Baloucoune retaining his spot on Ulster’s right wing. The Enniskillen man got off the mark with his first try of the season last week.
Versatile back player, Stewart Moore, starts at full-back to complete the back-field.
Head coach Dan McFarland has opted for a 5:3 bench split.
Ireland international Rob Herring returns to the matchday 23 after injury kept him out against Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh.
Jake Flannery and Mike Lowry also return following their injuries. Andrew Warwick, Marty Moore, Kieran Treadwell, Matty Rea and John Cooney complete the replacements.
ULSTER
- 15. Stewart Moore
- 14. Rob Baloucoune
- 13. James Hume
- 12. Stuart McCloskey
- 11. Jacob Stockdale
- 10. Billy Burns
- 9. Nathan Doak
- 1. Steven Kitshoff
- 2. Tom Stewart
- 3. Tom O’Toole
- 4. Alan O’Connor
- 5. Iain Henderson (capt)
- 6. Dave Ewers
- 7. Nick Timoney
- 8. James McNabney
Replacements:
- 16. Rob Herring,
- 17. Andrew Warwick
- 18. Marty Moore
- 19. Kieran Treadwell
- 20. Matty Rea
- 21. John Cooney
- 22. Jake Flannery
- 23. Mike Lowry
BATH
- 15 Matt Gallagher
- 14 Joe Cokanasiga
- 13 Ollie Lawrence
- 12 Cameron Redpath
- 11 Will Muir
- 10 Finn Russell
- 9 Ben Spencer (c)
- 1 Beno Obano
- 2 Tom Dunn
- 3 Will Stuart
- 4 Elliott Stooke
- 5 Charlie Ewels
- 6 Miles Reid
- 7 Sam Underhill
- 8 Alfie Barbeary
Replacements:
- 16 Niall Annett
- 17 Juan Schoeman
- 18 Thomas du Toit
- 19 GJ van Velze
- 20 Jaco Coetzee
- 21 Louis Schreuder
- 22, Orlando Bailey
- 23 Will Butt
Ref: Pierre Brousset (France)