Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 2 October 2021
Advertisement

Timoney and McElroy on the double as Ulster hit Zebre for six

Dan McFarland’s side pulled away in the second half in Italy.

By Adam McKendry Saturday 2 Oct 2021, 7:46 PM
22 minutes ago 505 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5564088
Ethan McIlroy, centre, scored two of Ulster's tries.
Image: Massimiliano Carnabuci/INPHO
Ethan McIlroy, centre, scored two of Ulster's tries.
Ethan McIlroy, centre, scored two of Ulster's tries.
Image: Massimiliano Carnabuci/INPHO

Zebre 3-36 Ulster

ULSTER GOT THE job done in Parma as they put six tries past Zebre in a scrappy 36-3 victory at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi to maintain their perfect start to the United Rugby Championship season.

It wasn’t Ulster’s best performance by any stretch of the imagination as they led by just seven points at half-time, but they pulled away with a strong third quarter and closed it out professionally in the dying stages to ensure it would be a stress-free night in Italy.

Nick Timoney outlined his continued progression with two tries, exciting young winger Ethan McIlroy displayed his potential with two of his own, while Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will likely have taken note that centre James Hume and full-back Will Addison also went over for scores in the win.

On his first start for the province, 19-year-old scrum-half Nathan Doak came closest to opening the scoring in the first quarter, opportunistically sniping for the line from five metres out but being wrapped up by two Zebre tacklers, before McIlroy went over for his first of the night.

It was a soft one for the Italians to concede — not that Ulster minded — as off first phase ball from a scrum, Billy Burns showed good hands to find McIlroy on the touchline and he had just enough time and space to get the ball down before being forced into touch.

Burns pulled the conversion wide, which allowed replacement fly-half Antonio Rizzi to make it a two-point game with a penalty just after the half-hour mark, but just when it looked like it would be tight at the break, McIlroy struck again.

This one was set up superbly by Hume, the centre drawing David Sisi and then stepping around him before slipping in the winger for his double.

Despite their valiant rearguard in the first half, the odds were still in favour of Zebre wilting after the restart and so it proved, and it was in the third quarter that Ulster took the game away from their hosts in emphatic fashion, especially when the Italians ran into disciplinary issues.

Replacement tighthead Ion Neculai saw yellow only a minute after coming on for repeated scrum infringements either side of Craig Gilroy setting up tries for Will Addison and Hume with nice flicked passes to wrap up the bonus point, and Maxime Mbandà followed his team-mate into the bin when he cynically hauled down a maul that was motoring over the line.

There was a legitimate question over whether it should have a penalty try or not, referee Sam Grove-White opting not to go under the posts, but it wasn’t to matter as Timoney barrelled over for his first of the night shortly after for Ulster’s fifth.

Try as they might, Zebre couldn’t add to Rizzi’s first-half penalty, Asaeli Tuivuaka’s chip and chase down the wing the closest they came, and instead Timoney wrapped up the scoring two minutes from the end when he set Sean Reidy through a gap and was on his shoulder for the return pass to go over.

Scorers for Zebre

Pen: Rizzi

Scorers for Ulster

Tries: McIlroy (2), Addison, Hume, Timoney (2)
Cons: Burns, Doak, Lowry

ZEBRE: Junior Laloifi; Gabriele di Giulio, Giulio Bisegni (Antonio Rizzi 12), Tommaso Boni, Asaeli Tuivuaka; Carlo Canna (Jacopo Trulla 32), Alessandro Fusco (Guglielmo Palazzani 72); Danilo Fischetti (Andrea Lovotti 56), Luca Bigi (Oliviero Fabiani 52), Matteo Nocera (Ion Neculai 52); David Sisi (Renato Giammarioli 59), Leonard Krumov (Andrea Zambonin 50); Maxime Mbandà, Potu Junior Leavasa, Giovanni Licata.
Yellow card: Ion Neculai (53′), Maxime Mbandà (62′)

Get exclusive
rugby analysis

Access members-only podcasts, analysis and insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella

Become a Member

ULSTER: Will Addison (Ben Moxham 64); Craig Gilroy, James Hume, Stewart Moore, Ethan McIlroy; Billy Burns (Michael Lowry 58), Nathan Doak (David Shanahan 66); Eric O’Sullivan (Callum Reid 61), Rob Herring (Brad Roberts 58), Tom O’Toole (Marty Moore 40); Alan O’Connor, Mick Kearney (Sam Carter 48); Matty Rea, Nick Timoney, David McCann (Sean Reidy 59).

Referee: Sam Grove-White [SCO]

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Adam McKendry
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie