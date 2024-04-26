Ulster hold on to secure narrow and vital win over Benetton

Ulster 38

Benetton 34

JOHN COONEY KICKED five conversions and a penalty to bring Ulster a vital win for their URC play-off hopes as they held on to narrowly see off a late surge from the Italians.

Ulster scored five tries and conceded the same number but managed to take maximum points with just three rounds remaining in the URC’s regular season.

Ulster needed a good start, but it didn’t happen. A scrum penalty led to a wonderful Benetton attack and after putting the ball through phase after phase, Michele Lamaro carrying strongly, Rhyno Smith supplied Tommaso Menoncello who scored in the corner.

Jacob Umaga was unable to convert the fifth minute score and Benetton lead 5-0.

Ulster responded with a try on 15 minutes. A lineout was won and the ball moved into midfield where Cooney’s break and pass to Tom Stewart brought the scores level.

Cooney’s conversion nudged Ulster in front 7-5.

The Ulster scrum half then came to the rescue in the 22nd minute, his tackle on Marin after the winger had rounded Michael Lowry, saving Ulster’s line.

Two minutes later, Umaga landed a penalty and Benetton were back in front 8-7 though on 28 minutes his long-range attempt was wide.

It was Ulster’s turn next, and when Cooney came inches close to making the line, the forwards took over and Reuben Crothers got through for their second try.

Cooney again converted and Ulster now led 14-8 and then as the half ended the home team struck again.

The ball was worked to Stuart McCloskey and his chip bounced into Stockdale’s hands and Ulster had try number three.

Jacob Umaga makes a break to score his teams second try Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Cooney’s third conversion brought the half to an end with Ulster leading 21-8.

Six minutes in and Addison threw a no-look off-load which was collected by Andy Uren and he fed Umaga who ran in.

The full back failed with the conversion, but Ulster had been duly warned.

Once more they responded in kind, Addison immediately making amends for his error with a well taken score in the corner which Cooney once more converted as the hosts racked up their bonus point score.

The game looked secure but Benetton finding acres of space out on the right Toa Halafihi scored Benetton’s third try on 57 minutes with Tomas Albornoz taking over the kicking duties and converting.

Next Ivan Nemer barrelled through, Albornoz again converting to reduce the home team’s lead to one point.

Over to Ulster then and five minutes later Cormac Izuchukwu drove over. Cooney converted again and Ulster had all-important breathing space with Cooney converting.

On 73 minutes he then kicked a penalty but Benetton came roaring back at the death, Albornoz taking a tap penalty to score and convert in the last minute, Luke Marshall being yellow carded.

Ulster: M Lowry, R Baloucoune, W Addison, S McCloskey, J Stockdale, B Burns, J Cooney, E O’Sullivan, T Stewart, S Wilson, H Sheridan, A O’Connor (capt), D Ewers, R Crothers, D McCann

Replacements: J Andrew for Stewart 74 mins, A Warwick for O’Sullivan 53mins, J French for Wilson 64 mins, C Izuchukwu for O’Coonor 64 mins, G Jones for Ewers 47 mins, D Shanahan for Cooney 76 mins, L Marshall for Addison 74 mins, E McIlroy for Stockdale 44 mins

Yellow cards: L Marshall 80 mins

Benetton: J Umaga, L Marin, T Menoncello, M Zanon, R Smith, T Albornoz, A Uren, T Gallo, G Nicotera, S Ferrari, S Scrafton, E Iachizzi, A Izekor, M Lamaro (capt), L Cannone

Replacements: G Lucchesi for Nicotera 47 mins, I Nemer for Gallo 51 mins, T Pasquali for Ferrari 51 mins, N Cannone for Scrafton 41 mins, R Favretto for Cannone 64 mins, T Halafihi for Lamaro 47 mins, A Garbisi for Uren 54 mins, F Drago for Zanon 76 mins.

Ref: S Grove-White (SRU)