Ulster need to stand up on and off the pitch

THE EXASPERATING THING for Ulster fans is that it feels a bit like they’re having to start afresh with another rebuild after the initial years of the Dan McFarland era suggested a new foundation had been set.

It’s worth remembering how low an ebb Ulster hit before McFarland arrived back in 2018. They had scraped into the Champions Cup via a qualification play-off against the Ospreys and more pertinently, the fallout of the Belfast rape trial was ongoing.

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding had their contracts revoked but the darkness cast over Ulster took time to shake off. McFarland managed to turn the ship around to the extent that the northern province reached the Pro14 final in his second year in charge.

During an exciting 2021/22 season, Ulster still appeared to be on an upward trajectory but they’ve run out of steam since.

The removal of head McFarland and CEO Jonny Petrie during the current season was a stark illustration that the IRFU had become concerned about the direction in which Ulster have been travelling. This kind of drastic action doesn’t happen often in Irish rugby but the union felt it had to act.

One point of concern was the lack of Ulster representation in the senior Ireland team. Whether everyone likes it or not, one of the provinces’ primary functions within the IRFU system is to deliver players to compete for national team places. Ulster’s production line has fallen off.

At the same time, there are financial concerns. Petrie admitted that the shambles involving Ulster playing La Rochelle behind closed doors in Dublin when their pitch at Kingspan Stadium was frozen cost the province around £700,000. The resulting overall deficit of close to £1 million for last season has left Ulster in a tough spot.

Ben Brady / INPHO

Interim CEO Hugh McCaughey said last week that Ulster’s budget has had to be cut back by 10% to 15% as they attempt to balance the books.

Ulster are in the process of seeking a new sponsor to replace Kingspan, with that long-term partnership ending in June 2025. That means there’s a hefty hole to fill and that’s an essential bit of work off the pitch.

The need to qualify for next season’s Champions Cup is obvious, both financially and in terms of competition. So tonight’s URC clash with Benetton in Belfast is pivotal. Missing out on the top eight would be seriously dispiriting.

Nine of the current squad are set to leave this summer, with Steven Kitshoff, Billy Burns, Dave Ewers, Luke Marshall, Will Addison, Eric O’Sullivan, James French, Shea O’Brien, and Greg Jones either confirmed as departing or expected to leave.

As things stand, South African wing Werner Kok is the only confirmed addition and while there will be players promoted from the academy, Ulster are due to have a smaller senior squad in 2024/25. Bryn Cunningham, the province’s head of operations and recruitment, will need to be smart in the market in the years ahead, particularly given that the Kitshoff signing didn’t work out as hoped for.

Supporters would love to see an experienced out-half joining given that Burns is leaving for Munster but it remains to be seen if Ulster have the financial scope or whether there is anyone of sufficient quality still on the market. A panic signing is the last thing Ulster need.

The onus for Ulster in the coming years has to be pushing their homegrown products through. Talented players who are already part of the first team such as Nathan Doak, David McCann, James Hume, and Tom Stewart will become the real core of this group in the next few seasons, having already started to assume more responsibility.

There are younger players like Harry Sheridan, Jude Postlethwaite, Scott Wilson, and James McNabney who have shown their potential already, while Ulster believe their academy includes some potentially top-end players, with some of them impressing for Ireland underage teams.

Harry Sheridan has made big progress for Ulster. Morgan Treacy / INPHO

All the while, existing senior players need to drive the team on. Captain Iain Henderson has been blighted by injuries at times but remains the biggest name in the squad, while Stuart McCloskey has been excellent for Ireland having relaunched his Test career. Rob Herring is a stalwart, Nick Timoney leads with his explosive play, while wings Jacob Stockdale and Rob Baloucoune have remarkable athletic ability.

That senior group probably feel they can produce more for their province. All of them have trophy ambitions but this Ulster side haven’t been able to deliver their best performances in play-off rugby.

Nor has there been a real bounce in Ulster’s performances since McFarland left. There were plenty of players who were happy with the change but it doesn’t seem to have altered their form yet.

Ulster still have to confirm who will be in charge of this squad next season. Richie Murphy has come in as interim head coach in the wake of McFarland’s departure and has been open about his desire to take the job permanently. Murphy has been part of the Irish system for a long time and did an excellent job with the Ireland U20s in his first big head coaching role. Ulster and the IRFU must decide if he’s ready to kick on full-time.

Despite the challenges ahead, there’s no doubt the Ulster job has attracted interest from abroad. Japan-based journalist Rich Freeman has reported that South African coach Frans Ludeke – currently in charge of the Kubota Spears – could take over at Ulster.

Ludeke still has a couple of seasons to run on his contract in Japan so would probably have to be bought out. Given his experience as a boss – most notably with the Bulls when he guided them to back-to-back Super Rugby titles in 2009 and 2010 – you can see why he’s being linked.

There is even an argument for someone like Ludeke to be given a director of rugby-style role, allowing Murphy to continue as the on-pitch head coach, but it’s unclear exactly how much the IRFU and Ulster are willing to spend.

Richie Murphy is the current interim head coach. Steve Haag Sports / Steve Haag/INPHO

The next steps are crucial for Ulster. There is clearly talent in their squad but it’s fair to say there will be concerns over the depth and quality in certain areas of the group next season.

Although fans are justified in feeling worried about how things have gone recently, Ulster’s support base is brilliant when they’re made to feel proud and passionate about this team. That isn’t the case across the board right now. Ulster need to stand up for their supporters on and off the pitch.

The immediate challenge for Murphy’s injury-depleted team tonight is to deal with Benetton. Ulster are right in the hunt for a play-off spot in the URC with four regular season games to go.

A win tonight would boost their prospects of qualification and Champions Cup rugby next season. Benetton are just three match points ahead of them in the table, meaning this is a big one.

The thought of the alternative, a home defeat, is troubling so Ulster need a result.

Ulster:

15. Mike Lowry

14. Rob Baloucoune

13. Will Addison

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Tom Stewart

3. Scott Wilson

4. Harry Sheridan

5. Alan O’Connor (captain)

6. Dave Ewers

7. Reuben Crothers

8. David McCann

Replacements:

16. John Andrew

17. Andrew Warwick

18. James French

19. Cormac Izuchukwu

20. Greg Jones

21. Dave Shanahan

22. Luke Marshall

23. Ethan McIlroy

Benetton:

15. Jacob Umaga

14. Leonardo Marin

13. Tommaso Menoncello

12. Marco Zanon

11. Rhyno Smith

10. Tomas Albornoz

9. Andy Uren

1. Thomas Gallo

2. Giacomo Nicotera

3. Simione Ferrari

4. Scott Scrafton

5. Edoardo Iachizzi

6. Alessandro Izekor

7. Michele Lamaro (captain)

8. Lorenzo Cannone

Replacements:

16. Gianmarco Lucchesi

17. Ivan Nemer

18. Tiziano Pasquali

19. Niccolò Cannone

20. Riccardo Favretto

21. Toa Halafihi

22. Alessandro Garbisi

23. Filippo Drago

Referee: Sam Grove-White [SRU].